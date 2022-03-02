Google Maps Rival Disables Live Traffic, Recommends Offline Maps in Ukraine

Google has recently announced that it disabled live traffic information in Google Maps for Ukraine for obvious reasons, and now it looks like more companies are following in its footsteps.
Sygic, which is one of the leading companies in the navigation software market, confirmed today that its GPS Navigation and Sygic Truck & Caravan GPS Navigation would no longer display live traffic information in the country either.
The firm explains that while users would no longer be able to see how busy certain roads and other areas currently are, the navigation component wouldn’t be much impacted, as its software comes with support for offline maps.
Indeed, both Sygic and Google offer offline navigation support, allowing users to get instructions on how to reach a specific destination without the need for an Internet connection.
In theory, this feature is supposed to help drivers keep their navigation experience uninterrupted in places with spotty connections, but this time, it comes in handy because the live traffic information has been disabled for the entire country.
What’s important to know if you’re a Sygic user is that the necessary maps must be downloaded before you hit the road. In other words, the data must be saved on your smartphone when there is an Internet connection, with all the information to be then stored on the device for those moments when online access is no longer available.
Sygic has implemented a very clever approach to reduce the amount of storage its offline maps would require on a device. Large countries are divided into multiple parts, so in theory, you wouldn’t have to download the offline maps for anything else than the region you’re traveling across.
Google Maps uses a similar system, allowing you to select precisely the area you want to download for offline use. Google Maps typically updates the maps when running the app, and an Internet connection is detected.
The firm explains that while users would no longer be able to see how busy certain roads and other areas currently are, the navigation component wouldn’t be much impacted, as its software comes with support for offline maps.
Indeed, both Sygic and Google offer offline navigation support, allowing users to get instructions on how to reach a specific destination without the need for an Internet connection.
In theory, this feature is supposed to help drivers keep their navigation experience uninterrupted in places with spotty connections, but this time, it comes in handy because the live traffic information has been disabled for the entire country.
What’s important to know if you’re a Sygic user is that the necessary maps must be downloaded before you hit the road. In other words, the data must be saved on your smartphone when there is an Internet connection, with all the information to be then stored on the device for those moments when online access is no longer available.
Sygic has implemented a very clever approach to reduce the amount of storage its offline maps would require on a device. Large countries are divided into multiple parts, so in theory, you wouldn’t have to download the offline maps for anything else than the region you’re traveling across.
Google Maps uses a similar system, allowing you to select precisely the area you want to download for offline use. Google Maps typically updates the maps when running the app, and an Internet connection is detected.