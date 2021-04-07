Google Maps Navigation Gets a Next-Generation Feature in the Latest Update

It’s not a secret that Google Maps is currently one of the most popular navigation apps out there, as it helps drivers find and reach a specific destination in a much more convenient manner.
And while Google Maps also supports walking, biking, and transit directions, its navigation capabilities are getting a major overhaul in the latest update.
Google Maps can now provide navigation directions indoors using the Live View feature, essentially using your phone to scan your surroundings, figure out where you are, and then guide you to the point you’re trying to find.
Let’s say you’re in a mall and looking for a specific store. Just pull out your phone, open Google Maps and Live View, scan what’s around you using the phone cameras, and then the application will display navigation directions on the display to let you know where to go in order to find the store.
Google says this feature is based on global localization and Street View images to understand the orientation, so of course, the rollout would happen gradually. The company says it wants its indoor navigation based on Live View to work in airports, transit stations, and malls, but just as expected, it’d take some time to make it happen.
The good news is that American users in Chicago, Long Island, Los Angeles, Newark, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle can already give it a try, as this feature is live in select malls in these regions on both iPhone and Android. Just make sure you’re running the most recent Google Maps app.
On the other hand, Google says it plans to release the indoors navigation update in the coming months in more locations, including in airports, malls, and transit stations in Tokyo and Zurich. More cities would follow after that, the company says, but for the time being, no other specifics have been shared in this regard.
