Google Maps Loses Addresses on Android Auto After Android 11 Update

The Android 11 update has been quite a rollercoaster ride for Android Auto users, as despite bringing awesome improvements, such as support for wireless connections on all mobile devices, it also introduced a series of problems for part of those who installed it.
And now I’m seeing a new issue after the update to Android 11, this time hitting Google Maps.
Someone on Google’s forums is reporting that Google Maps lost all saved addresses on Android Auto after the update to Android 11, and thus trying to set the navigation to a known destination isn’t working.
Oddly enough, all addresses are still there when running Google Maps on the mobile device, but they’re nowhere to be seen on Android Auto.
“Android Auto and Google Maps worked fine until Android 11 update. Now when using Android Auto the Favorites, Home, Work, Recent places are all empty, even though they show up just fine in the Google Maps app. It also doesn't show places I visited the earlier in the day even though I used Google Maps via Android Auto. So when I ask it to navigate to HOME or WORK, it looks up the words instead of navigating,” one user explains.
The good news is that this problem doesn’t seem to be too widespread at this point, but I’ve seen other occasional posts in the last few weeks pointing to the same thing in Google Maps, all after updating to Android 11.
On the other hand, given the rollout of Android 11 is still in its first weeks, which means that many of the eligible devices haven’t yet installed it, only time will tell if this is something that Google needs to fix urgently or not.
For now, Android 11 is only available for the Google Pixel and a handful of models from other brands, but the availability should expand in the coming months to more devices.
