Google Maps Is Getting Super-Accurate Traffic Information in India, We Need This Too

Google Maps is already a pretty accurate solution when it comes to the traffic information it provides to users across the world, but in India, the app will soon get a welcome overhaul in this regard.
Users in Mumbai will soon be provided with real-time road closures information on Google Maps, and as a result, they will be offered alternative routes that should help them reach their destinations much faster.
This is possible thanks to a collaboration between Google, its local partner Lepton, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The goal of the partnership is as easy as it could be: provide Google with information on road closures across Mumbai, with all information to then become available to users on Google Maps.
The application will therefore be updated with all kinds of details regarding the current traffic conditions, including road closures caused by a wide variety of reasons, such as accidents, repair and maintenance work, and even festivities.
In other words, if a road is closed and the local authorities know the reason, it should also show up on Google Maps for all users to be in the know.
In theory, the partnership is supposed to streamline the way Google Maps is updated with official information. This means it shouldn’t take more than 15 minutes for a road closure to show up on Google Maps, in which case the app will then be able to route users accordingly.
Without a doubt, this is good news for everybody relying on Google Maps in Mumbai, but at the same time, it also shows that similar partnerships should actually power traffic updates on the app everywhere across the world.
Of course, this isn’t the first time Google is working with city authorities to obtain traffic information that would then become available to users online, but when it comes to traffic, keeping everybody in the know is the easiest way to make even the shortest trip as predictable as possible.
