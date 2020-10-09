Google Maps in Legal Trouble Due to Alleged Anti-Competitive Behavior

Postman Pat Replica Is Tiny EV Bound to Make You Smile

The number of legal fights that Google is involved in keeps growing, and this time the service that’s causing the trouble is none other than Google Maps. 7 photos



Mapbox, an open-source mapping platform that provides developers with a dedicated API and SDK to build custom maps, is believed to be involved in the claims against Google.



At the same time, some companies investing in rival mapping services claim that pre-loading Google Maps on Android gives the search giant an unfair advantage over products from other developers.



“Market participants explained that the default placement of Google Maps on Android devices also disadvantages third-party mapping providers technologically. If a developer chooses a third-party mapping provider when building an app, downloading that app on Android would involve downloading both the app features and the mapping functionality. Choosing to develop the app with Google Maps, by contrast, would reduce the app’s file size on Android, as Google Maps is already on the device,” the report reads on page 110.



While Google hasn’t responded to these claims, it’s not the first time



Google’s legal troubles across the world, however, aren’t new. After being fined by the European Union, Google has agreed to provide users with a search engine choice screen when setting up new Android devices, allowing them to also enable a service other than its own.



