Google Maps Getting Lots of New Features for Electric Vehicles

Google Maps is one of the most popular apps not only on Android and iPhone, but also on Android Auto and CarPlay, and Google wants to make sure that everybody buying a car with Android Automotive pre-loaded sticks with the same navigation solution too.
So the Google Maps integration in Android Automotive comes with lots of exclusive features, including several tools specifically aimed at electric cars.
For example, Google Maps displays battery level on arrival, which means that the application can estimate the level that your electric vehicle’s battery is expected to drop to when reaching a user-defined destination. Furthermore, Google Maps will keep an eye on your battery level after beginning the navigation, so you’ll always be up-to-date during your drive.
In addition, Google is adding battery alerts in Google Maps. The application will display a low battery alert if your battery on arrival is low, and Google says that when users configure a destination that cannot be reached without a charge first, Google Maps can display an “out of battery range alert.”
If you set up Google Maps to such a destination, the application starts looking for charging stations on your route and suggests stops that could help you fast charge the battery.
Needless to say, Google Maps can also point you to the closest charging station, but this is a feature that the Android version of the app already comes with as well. On Android Automotive, however, there are extra capabilities.
“You can search on Maps for compatible plugs with your car and the total number of plugs at a station,” Google explains. “If you add a charging station along the route, you’ll find a recommended minimum charging time. Charging times vary by the car’s battery on arrival, the car’s charging capabilities, and the station’s charging speed.”
Keep in mind, however, that all these capabilities are only available in electric vehicles that come with Google Maps pre-loaded. This means the car must be equipped with Android Automotive.
