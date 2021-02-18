Google Maps Finally Getting the Killer Feature Everybody Wanted

Let’s be honest about it: many of us rely on Google Maps more than we actually should, and we often trust it blindly to get us to a specific destination.
In 99 percent of the cases, Google Maps is surprisingly accurate, sometimes even helping us find a parking place effortlessly.
And starting this week, the application is getting a new capability that will make parking a lot more convenient for everybody.
Google is adding support for parking payments right within Google Maps, with users to be allowed to pay the meter using Google Pay, as long as it’s configured on their smartphone. In other words, when you approach your parking spot, Google Maps launches the payment interface, letting you enter the meter number, how much you want to spend in the parking lot, and that’s pretty much it.
The new feature currently works with Passport and ParkMobile, and obviously, it’s only offered in the United States, but most likely, Google is already working on bringing it to other regions too.
And speaking of payments, Google has announced that users are also able to pay for transit fares from Google Maps as long as they use one of the support 80 transit agencies around the world. So theoretically, you no longer need to get a ticket in the traditional way but pay for it right from Google Maps using your Google Pay account.
Without a doubt, the payment integration in Google Maps is making everything a lot more convenient, especially for drivers who can thus spend less time worrying about parking and paying for it.
The parking payment integration is available today on Android in more than 400 cities in the United States, and Google says the same capability is projected to launch soon on iPhone. As for paying for transit, the feature will initially be exclusive to Android devices and will go live in the coming weeks.
