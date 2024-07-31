Google Maps Expands Wildfire Warnings to More Users

Many people believe Google Maps is just a navigation app whose role is to take you from where you are to where you want to go. While the service can certainly do this, Google Maps is much more than this, and this latest update announced by Google this week proves that navigation isn't its only selling point.
If you've been using Google Maps in certain regions like the United States, you probably noticed that the application can show the boundaries of nearby wildfires, with warnings displayed on the map, including when you want to start navigation.
Google Maps can indicate whether a wildfire can affect your route, suggesting alternate routes to go to your destination.
The Mountain View-based search giant is now expanding this feature to more regions, bringing the total count to 22 supported countries. Google Maps can now show wildfires in Europe and Africa, including in countries like Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Kenya, Portugal, Rwanda, Spain, and Turkey.
Google says Google Maps is already showing the data in most countries, and the feature proved how effective it is by indicating wildfires in Europe and Africa earlier this month. The company claims that over 1.4 million users saw these notifications in Google Maps after the application warned of nearby wildfires.
If you use Google Maps for navigation and your route goes through a location where a fire was reported, the application displays a notification at the bottom of the screen to tell you that your "route might be affected by a severe fire." The Google Maps route preview screen includes other routes, so if you wish to avoid the region, you can pick a different suggestion and see the ETA and the distance.
Google Maps keeps evolving, and this feature proves that its focus isn't only on navigation. This is one of the reasons why Google still doesn't see a good reason to merge Google Maps and Waze, as the latter focuses exclusively on traffic navigation, whereas Google Maps keeps getting features beyond this space.
However, it doesn't mean Google Maps ignores navigation. Earlier this month, Google released an update that many believed represented the end of Waze, as it brought incident reporting in Google Maps on Android Auto and CarPlay. With this update, Google Maps users can report traffic hazards they find on the road without picking up their mobile devices directly from the infotainment screen. This feature is Waze's main selling point, as the crowdsourcing engine allows users to report hazards and generate warnings for others.
Google Maps has been offering this functionality since 2019, but this is the first time it has landed on Android Auto and CarPlay. Google still hasn't commented on its long-term plan for Google Maps and Waze, but the company continues to improve both products simultaneously.
