Google Maps Dark Mode Available for All Android Users, Here’s How to Enable It

Google announced the highly anticipated Google Maps dark mode only a few weeks ago, and since then, the company has been working around the clock to bring it to everyone on Android.
And a few hours ago, the rollout of this new visual style has reached the final stage, so it’s now available for everyone with an Android device. Worth emphasizing, however, is that the Google Maps dark mode isn’t yet live on iPhones, and Google hasn’t provided an ETA as to when this update is supposed to launch for Apple users.
In the meantime, everybody with an Android device should be able to use the full dark mode in Google Maps, as long as they are running the latest version of the application.
And enabling the dark theme is all a matter of seconds. All you need to do is to tap your profile icon in the top right corner in Google Maps, look for theme settings in the list of configuration options, and then enable the entry that activates the dark mode.
If you need a more thorough look at the new dark mode and step-by-step instructions on how to enable it, we already published a tutorial with additional information in this regard.
In case you’re wondering why a dark mode is such big news in Google Maps, it all comes down to the driving experience during the night.
With a full dark theme, using Google Maps in a car is a lot more convenient and even safer, as it helps reduce the level of glare that is generated when looking at the screen.
If needed, you can configure Google Maps to automatically follow the system theme and therefore use the app with the standard light mode during the day and then have the dark visual style activated during the night when the operating system also switches to the same mode.
In the meantime, everybody with an Android device should be able to use the full dark mode in Google Maps, as long as they are running the latest version of the application.
And enabling the dark theme is all a matter of seconds. All you need to do is to tap your profile icon in the top right corner in Google Maps, look for theme settings in the list of configuration options, and then enable the entry that activates the dark mode.
If you need a more thorough look at the new dark mode and step-by-step instructions on how to enable it, we already published a tutorial with additional information in this regard.
In case you’re wondering why a dark mode is such big news in Google Maps, it all comes down to the driving experience during the night.
With a full dark theme, using Google Maps in a car is a lot more convenient and even safer, as it helps reduce the level of glare that is generated when looking at the screen.
If needed, you can configure Google Maps to automatically follow the system theme and therefore use the app with the standard light mode during the day and then have the dark visual style activated during the night when the operating system also switches to the same mode.
What do we want? Dark theme! Where do we want it? Google Maps!— Android (@Android) March 18, 2021
Dark theme is now available on @googlemaps. pic.twitter.com/V9FyjPLwES