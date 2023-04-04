Google Maps Competitor Invents the Navigation App That Makes Us Better Drivers

Means of monitoring the driver behavior behind the wheel have been around for a while, but HERE believes the collected data can also help improve traffic conditions.
Best known for its navigation software, HERE explains in a recent patent that onboard systems, including cameras and sensors, can provide valuable information for driving behavior analysis.
The company explains it all starts with an implementation similar to the one used by insurance firms. Using dedicated apps installed on drivers’ mobile devices, insurers collect information related to sudden acceleration or hard braking to determine a score. Some companies also collect information from vehicle systems on new-generation models.
Based on this score, companies can estimate the insurance cost more accurately, as the price would perfectly reflect the driving style and the likelihood of accidents.
HERE says its technology would be able to detect unnecessary braking, frequent lane changing, and red-light long waiting. After thoroughly analyzing the data, HERE can estimate the traffic impact the bad driving behavior could produce.
For example, someone changing lanes frequently could force other drivers to brake repeatedly, eventually causing significant slowdowns. The same for drivers going under the speed limit, as other motorists would be forced to brake, leading to congestion on certain road sections.
HERE explains the data can be offered to service providers for various purposes. For example, traffic authorities could implement new ways to improve traffic flows.
The company, however, says navigation software can also be updated to deal with bad traffic behavior. In one example, the company explains that navigation solutions would display the detected traffic behavior problems, including going significantly under the speed limit. The data would be provided to the driver, along with tips on how to address the problems.
At the same time, navigation apps would be able to route motorists in such a way they would avoid the traffic impact generated by bad driving. If the system detects a slowdown caused by the behavior detailed above, the navigation app can re-route automatically. This way, the navigation software can help provide a route that’s not only faster but also safer.
HERE explains that navigation apps can be updated with information on how to prevent bad driving. When the driver searches for a parking space, the navigation solution can recommend the user to park in a specific spot and then walk for the rest of the distance. This way, HERE says, the application can help reduce the impact produced on traffic by a user who keeps driving around looking for a parking space closer to the destination.
HERE's proposal is currently in the patent stage, but given cars are getting smarter thanks to technology that could supply such data, we may not be too far before such features go live.
