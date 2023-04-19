Google Maps Competitor Brings Professional Navigation to More Android Users

The adoption of Android Automotive is on the rise, and as such, software developers are working around the clock to be part of this new revolution.
Sygic is one of the first companies that brought its software to Android Automotive, and now it’s expanding the availability of navigation solutions by launching them on one more platform.
Sygic’s truck navigation application makes its way to SPARQ, an Android Automotive-based infotainment system fitted in vehicles powered by SPARQ IVI.
As the first company that launched truck navigation on Android Automotive, the new announcement serves as living proof Sygic is committed to making its software available to as many users as possible. Thanks to the partnership with P3, its software goes live in the SPARQ app store, so anyone with a vehicle running SPARQ IVI can install it.
Based on Android Automotive, SPARQ is a custom infotainment system that comes pre-loaded with the essential capabilities out of the box.
It’s described as a turnkey infotainment solution. As such, customers interested in installing Android Automotive in their cars can deploy SPARQ without additional development work.
However, SPARQ is fully customizable and can be tweaked to fit any brand or model. It comes with a built-in app store, support for over-the-air updates, and integrated navigation.
The default navigation solution was specifically developed with EVs in mind. ElectricRoutes has access to vehicle information, including the battery range, and then determines an optimal route that may also include additional charging stops.
Google Maps offers a similar behavior on the standard version of Android Automotive. The application monitors the vehicle range and automatically suggests charging stops when needed.
Professional truck navigation isn’t something you see very often. While the number of Google Maps alternatives is on the rise, few developers actually focus on solutions aimed at professional drivers.
Google, for instance, seems to ignore this particular niche. A truck navigation mode is the top feature request for Google Maps, but so far, the company has remained tight-lipped on any improvements on this front.
Google Maps offers route guidance for passenger cars. Using it for large vehicles, such as trucks and RVs, is not recommended, as the suggested route could include roads where a lorry might not fit. Some drivers figured this out the hard way as they used Google Maps navigation in a truck, eventually getting stuck on very narrow streets.
Sygic’s truck navigation software takes into account the vehicle size and cargo dimensions. As a result, it scans every potential route for narrow roads and automatically removes them.
It also includes a large database of truck stops, parking lots, and fuel stations while also offering essential features like speed limit warnings, voice guidance, and live traffic information.
The professional navigation is therefore launching for more Android users by making its way to the SPARQ app store. If your vehicle also runs this IVI solution, the app should already show up in search results.
Compared to Android Auto, Android Automotive does not require a phone to run in a car. Android Auto projects the mobile screen interface to the larger display in the vehicle. Android Automotive replaces the infotainment system in the cabin, offering one-tap access to Google services like Google Maps and Google Assistant.
Thanks to the deep integration into the car, Android Automotive also sports additional capabilities, including enhanced voice commands. Google Assistant can adjust the air conditioning system, while Google Maps can read battery information for custom routes to the destination.
Android Auto is the preferred driver choice, but Google is working with carmakers to bring Android Automotive to more vehicles.
A decision announced by General Motors earlier this month sparked controversy in the entire world, as the company ditches Android Auto in new EVs to install Android Automotive. The carmaker will no longer allow users to connect their Android devices to cars to project apps to the screen but will require them to stick with Android Automotive altogether.
With the popularity of Android Auto and CarPlay currently on the rise, GM’s announcement was received with much criticism. The carmaker, which is paving the way for a subscription system whose purpose is to eventually become a new revenue stream, says this approach would allow the company to focus more on infotainment capabilities.
In other words, GM says, the infotainment system can evolve with upgraded capabilities and no longer stick with a feature lineup that’s available on all the other brands.
General Motors’ decision will come into effect next year. The company’s new EVs will ship with Android Automotive out-of-the-box, and customers will receive free support for up to eight years. This includes updates and new capabilities that will be available during this timeframe at no extra cost. After that, General Motors should theoretically charge customers for using the infotainment system in the vehicle.
Sygic’s truck navigation application makes its way to SPARQ, an Android Automotive-based infotainment system fitted in vehicles powered by SPARQ IVI.
As the first company that launched truck navigation on Android Automotive, the new announcement serves as living proof Sygic is committed to making its software available to as many users as possible. Thanks to the partnership with P3, its software goes live in the SPARQ app store, so anyone with a vehicle running SPARQ IVI can install it.
The SPARQ infotainment system
Based on Android Automotive, SPARQ is a custom infotainment system that comes pre-loaded with the essential capabilities out of the box.
It’s described as a turnkey infotainment solution. As such, customers interested in installing Android Automotive in their cars can deploy SPARQ without additional development work.
However, SPARQ is fully customizable and can be tweaked to fit any brand or model. It comes with a built-in app store, support for over-the-air updates, and integrated navigation.
The default navigation solution was specifically developed with EVs in mind. ElectricRoutes has access to vehicle information, including the battery range, and then determines an optimal route that may also include additional charging stops.
Google Maps offers a similar behavior on the standard version of Android Automotive. The application monitors the vehicle range and automatically suggests charging stops when needed.
Sygic’s truck navigation software
Professional truck navigation isn’t something you see very often. While the number of Google Maps alternatives is on the rise, few developers actually focus on solutions aimed at professional drivers.
Google, for instance, seems to ignore this particular niche. A truck navigation mode is the top feature request for Google Maps, but so far, the company has remained tight-lipped on any improvements on this front.
Google Maps offers route guidance for passenger cars. Using it for large vehicles, such as trucks and RVs, is not recommended, as the suggested route could include roads where a lorry might not fit. Some drivers figured this out the hard way as they used Google Maps navigation in a truck, eventually getting stuck on very narrow streets.
Sygic’s truck navigation software takes into account the vehicle size and cargo dimensions. As a result, it scans every potential route for narrow roads and automatically removes them.
It also includes a large database of truck stops, parking lots, and fuel stations while also offering essential features like speed limit warnings, voice guidance, and live traffic information.
The professional navigation is therefore launching for more Android users by making its way to the SPARQ app store. If your vehicle also runs this IVI solution, the app should already show up in search results.
The adoption of Android Automotive
Compared to Android Auto, Android Automotive does not require a phone to run in a car. Android Auto projects the mobile screen interface to the larger display in the vehicle. Android Automotive replaces the infotainment system in the cabin, offering one-tap access to Google services like Google Maps and Google Assistant.
Thanks to the deep integration into the car, Android Automotive also sports additional capabilities, including enhanced voice commands. Google Assistant can adjust the air conditioning system, while Google Maps can read battery information for custom routes to the destination.
Android Auto is the preferred driver choice, but Google is working with carmakers to bring Android Automotive to more vehicles.
A decision announced by General Motors earlier this month sparked controversy in the entire world, as the company ditches Android Auto in new EVs to install Android Automotive. The carmaker will no longer allow users to connect their Android devices to cars to project apps to the screen but will require them to stick with Android Automotive altogether.
With the popularity of Android Auto and CarPlay currently on the rise, GM’s announcement was received with much criticism. The carmaker, which is paving the way for a subscription system whose purpose is to eventually become a new revenue stream, says this approach would allow the company to focus more on infotainment capabilities.
In other words, GM says, the infotainment system can evolve with upgraded capabilities and no longer stick with a feature lineup that’s available on all the other brands.
General Motors’ decision will come into effect next year. The company’s new EVs will ship with Android Automotive out-of-the-box, and customers will receive free support for up to eight years. This includes updates and new capabilities that will be available during this timeframe at no extra cost. After that, General Motors should theoretically charge customers for using the infotainment system in the vehicle.