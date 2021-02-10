Google Maps Broken on Ford Cars as Android Auto Update Just Around the Corner

Android Auto 6.1 is projected to include a highly-anticipated fix for a problem breaking down the wireless mode in the 2021 Ford F-150. Still, as it turns out, more customers of the American carmaker are struggling with problems when running Google’s app.
More specifically, Ford drivers claim that navigation apps lose GPS tracking when running Android Auto, and this glitch seems to affect both Google Maps and Waze.
Since the GPS connection isn’t locked, following a car in motion is no longer possible; therefore, the experience overall is very inconsistent, and the navigation guidance barely makes any sense.
The generic workarounds don’t seem to make a difference, and someone says they tested Android Auto in several Ford cars, and all exhibit the same problems. This seems to suggest Android Auto is the one to blame for the whole thing, though without confirmation, this is just pure speculation right now.
“The apps work just fine and are accurate when using it on the phone itself, so I know it's not a hardware issue. The cars are not the issue, either, as I have tested them on my Edge, my Focus, and my Mustang. All three cars do the same exact thing. They all worked flawlessly with my phone until pretty recently,” one user explains on Google’s forums.
In addition to the models listed above, the same Android Auto glitch is also said to affect the Ford F-150 as well.
Google is yet to acknowledge the bug, but someone says they reached out to the Waze team, only to be told to contact the engineers at Ford, as the glitch happens on their side.
We have also inquired Ford about this problem and will post a follow-up if more details are shared. For now, however, a workaround that brings things back to normal doesn’t seem to exist for the impacted Ford users.
