Google Maps Alternative Gets Major Update, Floating Navigation Now Available

Finding a worthy alternative to Google Maps isn’t necessarily too hard in a world where navigation experts like TomTom and Sygic are betting big on mobile apps.
But at the same time, tech giants themselves are working non-stop on similar solutions, including here the likes of Apple and Huawei.
And speaking of the Chinese tech behemoth, it’s not a secret that Huawei is no longer allowed to offer Google Maps (or any other Google services) on its devices following the sanctions imposed by the U.S. back in May 2019.
Petal Maps is the company’s own solution supposed to provide users with navigation capabilities and therefore make Google Maps more or less redundant. And at some level, Huawei is doing a terrific job in this regard, as its own navigation app is being updated regularly, sometimes with new features you won’t find elsewhere.
The most recent update for Petal Maps, for example, comes with lots of goodies, including support for float navigation.
While such capabilities have been around on Android for quite some time, Huawei is now letting users view the map and other important info while using other apps. In other words, you can now keep the Petal Maps on the screen (in a smaller window), while interacting with other apps, be they music players or anything like that.
Then, Petal Maps is getting projected travel times, which are supposed to offer a more in-depth look at the journey you are about to begin. The update also includes easier route planning for public transit, with the provided information including an overview of travel times, changes, and everything else.
And last but not least, Petal Maps is getting a helpful new feature for drivers in crowded cities, as the app has been updated to display more information on parking lots, including the total number of parking spaces, charging stations, and fee details – this data, however, is only available in limited regions for the time being.
