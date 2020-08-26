Google Makes Mysterious Changes to a Google Maps Feature Launched 3 Years Ago

The New Hyundai Palisade Stinks Really Bad and No One Knows Why

Google Maps isn’t just a super-useful tool when it comes to navigation but also an application that can help drivers find a parking place much faster and easier. 10 photos



A push notification is sent to your mobile device when the time is about to expire, so if you parked in a limited-time area, Google Maps helps you avoid getting a ticket or paying extra.



Needless to say, this is a really useful feature, and Google might be planning additional improvements in the near future.



For now, this is just mysterious work that Google has remained completely tight-lipped on, so we can only speculate that the company is indeed planning an overhaul of the whole thing.



While the parking session feature comes in handy when leaving the car on a limited-time spot, one inconvenient is that it requires manual input, so presumably, Google is working to make it less intrusive and automatically determine a series of details, including the arrival time, the price of the parking, and possibly even how much time you keep your car parked in the same place based on previous trips to the same location.



For now, however, this is just a guess, and Google is the only one who knows how it plans to overhaul the parking session feature, but the good news is that the company keeps looking into refining the existing tools aimed at drivers with additional functionality.



