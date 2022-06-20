Google Kills Off Android Auto for Phones Once and For All

Everybody knew this was coming, but it now looks like Google has finally retired Android Auto for phones once and for all.
A few weeks ago, the company started showing a warning on devices where Android Auto for Phone Screens was still installed to let all users know that the demise of the app was approaching.
And now according to users who were still relying on Android Auto for phones for their daily driving, the app stopped working, and launching it actually redirects to the settings page of Android Auto.
On this screen, Google explains that Android Auto is only available on car screens, therefore telling users that the only way to use it is to connect the mobile device to a compatible head unit.
In case this isn’t an option, Google hopes everybody would make the switch to the driving mode bundled with Google Assistant. Specifically developed to replace Android Auto for phones, the new driving mode uses a familiar interface, and it provides easy access to phone calls, messages, playing music, and so on.
In many ways, the driving mode is an evolved version of Android Auto for phones, but this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s ready to become a full-time replacement. Not at all, actually, as users have been complaining of all kinds of problems and feature limitations that eventually make the demise of Android Auto for phones even more critical.
For the time being, an official announcement on the death of Android Auto for phones is yet to be released, so if the app is still working on your device, the retirement is probably taking place in stages. In other words, it shouldn’t take long before the app stops working on your mobile device as well, and unfortunately, there’s not much you can do to prevent this from happening.If anything, you can try out the new driving mode today, just to make sure you’re up-to-date when the time comes.
