Google "Killing" Waze: New Major Feature Now Available on Android and iPhone

They say Google Maps will eventually absorb Waze, as Google's long-term goal is to create a single navigation app that includes the best of both worlds. However, Google's increasing focus on improving the experience with Waze proves otherwise, and the latest updates confirm that the app continues to exist and operate independently from Google Maps.
The latest update announced by the Mountain View-based search behemoth concerns the speed camera alerts that you get while driving.
As you probably know already if you're a Waze user, the application issues notifications when you approach locations with traffic cameras.
The Google-owned company uses two ways to warn of cameras, namely icons placed on the map (so you can see them way ahead of approaching them) and notifications popping up when you approach the pinned location.
Beginning with this latest update, Waze warns users not only that a camera is ahead but also which type of camera it is. Google explains that cities worldwide install various camera systems, including for enforcing speed limits and carpool lanes, and all will be marked accordingly in Waze. Users will see more context on the camera, so they can tell if their purpose is to detect speeding, running a red light, not wearing a seatbelt, or using the wrong lane.
On iPhone and Android, the notification will appear at the bottom of the screen and read something like "speed and red light camera in [x] miles." The icons will also be updated accordingly, so the cameras displayed on the map could include a speedometer symbol or a traffic light.
The feature will be powered by the map editor community, so you won't be able to report cameras in Waze. This isn't how the feature works, as all cameras must be added by community members, and the same map editors will now be responsible for adding more information about each camera. Google says the feature is powered by "real-world road information" and data provided by local authorities and available publicly.
Unfortunately, it looks like the additional camera information will only be available on Android and iPhone, with Google not mentioning Android Auto and CarPlay on the list of supported platforms. While these two phone mirroring systems will lack the feature initially, I still expect Google to expand it to Android Auto and CarPlay, albeit you'd better not hold your breath for this update.
The new camera-type notifications have already started rolling out to mobile devices, and you don't have to update Waze to get them. They are powered by a server-side switch, so when they are available for your device and in your region, you should start seeing them without needing to change anything on your side. If your Waze community is very active, it shouldn't take long before they go live.
As you probably know already if you're a Waze user, the application issues notifications when you approach locations with traffic cameras.
The Google-owned company uses two ways to warn of cameras, namely icons placed on the map (so you can see them way ahead of approaching them) and notifications popping up when you approach the pinned location.
Beginning with this latest update, Waze warns users not only that a camera is ahead but also which type of camera it is. Google explains that cities worldwide install various camera systems, including for enforcing speed limits and carpool lanes, and all will be marked accordingly in Waze. Users will see more context on the camera, so they can tell if their purpose is to detect speeding, running a red light, not wearing a seatbelt, or using the wrong lane.
On iPhone and Android, the notification will appear at the bottom of the screen and read something like "speed and red light camera in [x] miles." The icons will also be updated accordingly, so the cameras displayed on the map could include a speedometer symbol or a traffic light.
The feature will be powered by the map editor community, so you won't be able to report cameras in Waze. This isn't how the feature works, as all cameras must be added by community members, and the same map editors will now be responsible for adding more information about each camera. Google says the feature is powered by "real-world road information" and data provided by local authorities and available publicly.
Unfortunately, it looks like the additional camera information will only be available on Android and iPhone, with Google not mentioning Android Auto and CarPlay on the list of supported platforms. While these two phone mirroring systems will lack the feature initially, I still expect Google to expand it to Android Auto and CarPlay, albeit you'd better not hold your breath for this update.
The new camera-type notifications have already started rolling out to mobile devices, and you don't have to update Waze to get them. They are powered by a server-side switch, so when they are available for your device and in your region, you should start seeing them without needing to change anything on your side. If your Waze community is very active, it shouldn't take long before they go live.