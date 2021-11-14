Google Killed the Best Android Auto Music App, And Now Users Can’t Even Play All Songs

Google retired Google Play Music last year, and this was arguably the best music app Android Auto ever got. It goes without saying that many people tried to resist the change, but most of them eventually made the switch to YouTube Music anyway.
The good news is that those who transitioned from Google Play Music were allowed to move their whole libraries to the new service. On the plus side, they can listen to the entire collection even without buying a premium subscription.
The bad news is the experience on Android Auto needs many more refinements, including the way the app handles extensive collections.
A discussion on Google's forums raises the alarm on a YouTube Music shortcoming that limits the number of albums that the app can play on Android Auto. In other words, those with very large collections of music can’t listen to all their songs simply because Android Auto can’t handle them.
“I can only see the first 100 albums I've uploaded via the Android Auto interface on my JVC stereo. I have the same problem using either of my Samsung phones plugged into my car so it's definitely an issue with YouTube Music rather than a device issue,” someone says on Google’s forums.
Google too confirmed that “Android Auto does not support showing long lists,” instructing users to either turn to voice commands to play a specific song or just use the shuffle feature in YouTube Music to play any random track in the collection.
Obviously, these aren’t necessarily the most convenient workarounds, as users just want to see all their music on YouTube Music, period. The search giant says it has already submitted the reports to the Android Auto team, but at this point, it’s still not known if the limitation is supposed to be lifted or not.
The bad news is the experience on Android Auto needs many more refinements, including the way the app handles extensive collections.
A discussion on Google's forums raises the alarm on a YouTube Music shortcoming that limits the number of albums that the app can play on Android Auto. In other words, those with very large collections of music can’t listen to all their songs simply because Android Auto can’t handle them.
“I can only see the first 100 albums I've uploaded via the Android Auto interface on my JVC stereo. I have the same problem using either of my Samsung phones plugged into my car so it's definitely an issue with YouTube Music rather than a device issue,” someone says on Google’s forums.
Google too confirmed that “Android Auto does not support showing long lists,” instructing users to either turn to voice commands to play a specific song or just use the shuffle feature in YouTube Music to play any random track in the collection.
Obviously, these aren’t necessarily the most convenient workarounds, as users just want to see all their music on YouTube Music, period. The search giant says it has already submitted the reports to the Android Auto team, but at this point, it’s still not known if the limitation is supposed to be lifted or not.