Google Killed the Best Android Auto Music App, And Its Replacement Is a Mess

If you’re a long-time Android Auto user, you probably know already that last year, Google killed off what was considered by many the best music app this platform ever had. 6 photos



Unfortunately for both Google and the users who indeed made the switch from Google Play Music to YouTube Music, the modern alternative isn’t necessarily working exactly as expected on Android Auto.



And most recently, users have added another entry to the list of



A discussion



Oddly enough, playing the locally stored media is still possible when the Android device isn’t connected to a head unit to run Android Auto. But the moment the Android Auto connection is established, YouTube Music stops playing the music and then fails to load any local files.



The problem was first discovered a few weeks ago, and since then, more than a handful of users have reported a similar behavior in their cars too.



Needless to say, the generic workarounds that the typical Android Auto user turns to don’t seem to make any difference. So if you’re thinking of reinstalling the app, clearing the cache, and removing the data, these steps appear to be just a waste of time as nothing fixes YouTube Music right now.



