Google Finally Investigating Another Painful Android Auto Assistant Bug

It goes without saying that Google Assistant is an essential part of the Android Auto experience, pretty much because it makes the hands-free interaction as straightforward as possible.
With Google Assistant, you can use voice commands to do almost everything that requires touch input, including setting up the navigation, playing a certain song, or making a phone call.
Unfortunately, however, the experience with Google Assistant in the car is far from flawless. Most recently, users came across a problem that breaks down the digital assistant, making it impossible to rely on voice commands while in motion.
More specifically, users explain on the official Android Auto forums that waking up the Assistant works properly either with a voice command or by pressing the dedicated button on the steering wheel. However, what doesn’t work is sending a voice command afterward, as Google Assistant just closes a second after waking up.
“Both hands-free ‘Hey Google’ and the voice command button on my car continue to work - so this does not appear to be a microphone issue or connection issue. I can respond to texts that I get while driving hands-free as well. This had worked previously with the same device and Android Auto system. Finding directions while driving or initiating a call or text is no longer possible,” someone explains on the forums.
Several other users have confirmed a similar behavior in their cars as well.
The good news is Google has already escalated the problem, so now the Android Auto team is currently investigating all these reports, trying to figure out what exactly happens. The bad news is nobody knows exactly if a fix is coming, and of course, there’s no ETA as to when this could take place.
In the meantime, users have no other options than to turn to the generic Android Auto workarounds that include clearing the cache and the data and downgrading to previous versions of the apps.
