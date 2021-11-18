Google Confirms the First Android Auto Bug on Android 12

5 Google Killed the Best Android Auto Music App, And Now Users Can’t Even Play All Songs

Android 12 is the latest and greatest in terms of Google mobile operating systems, and needless to say, many have rushed to install it on their devices.



In the meantime, given no new notifications show up on Android Auto, your only option is to check for messages on your mobile device. Of course, you’re not supposed to do this while driving, but you can still use Google Assistant on your phone to read your messages. Unsurprisingly, Android Auto isn’t necessarily feeling like home on Android 12 , with users already coming across the very first bugs after performing the update.Most recently, users reported (and Google acknowledged) a glitch breaking down notifications on Android Auto when the device powering the whole experience runs Android 12.In a post on the Android Auto community forums , Android 12 adopters explain that notifications for things like messages no longer show up on their head units when their mobile devices are plugged in. The new mobile operating system is believed to be the culprit, as everything was working just fine on Android 11.The good news is Google has already acknowledged the problem, with a community specialist who’s been in touch with the Android Auto team revealing the glitch is already under investigation.“Thanks for your feedback. We're already aware and investigating this issue. We'll reach out to you if we need more information,” a recent post reads.Since this is a bug happening at the OS level, there’s not much users can do to restore notifications on Android Auto in their cars. Unless they’re willing to downgrade back to Android 11, that is, though it goes without saying this is a painful workaround that not too many people are willing to turn to.Google hasn’t provided an ETA as to when a potential fix could be released, and given the investigation is still in its early days, it could take a while until the error is resolved.In the meantime, given no new notifications show up on Android Auto, your only option is to check for messages on your mobile device. Of course, you’re not supposed to do this while driving, but you can still use Google Assistant on your phone to read your messages.