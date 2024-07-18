Google Caught Working on a Long Overdue Android Auto Feature

Google is trying to improve the experience with Android Auto on multiple fronts, and one of the ideas the search giant has been exploring is adding support for controlling the car's radio.
The only way to listen to a radio station right now is outside Android Auto, so users must return to the car's native interface to browse the available stations and pick the one they want to listen to.
On Android Auto, users can only use media apps. Since some offer access to radio stations via online streams, such as TuneIn Radio, many users prefer to use them for a more consistent experience. This is the only method to continue using Android Auto and not leave its UI to control radio stations.
Google is reportedly working on dealing with this shortcoming.
The company has recently been caught working on integrating support for the car's radio in Android Auto, with evidence of this feature spotted in version 12.4.
However, it's still unclear how the new feature would work, as Google wants to integrate support for AM, FM, and HD radio directly into Android Auto. The company can create a dedicated radio app that would align with the media app template currently available on Android Auto, whereas the most straightforward implementation would involve adding a shortcut to point users directly to the car's radio.
This means that users will still leave Android Auto but load the radio stations directly without first going through the car's native system.
However, the search giant will likely use a deeper integration with access via a dedicated radio app, eventually providing users with more consistency when listening to the radio. This feature also allows Google to keep users connected to Android Auto without forcing them to exit the app and interact with a different UI while driving.
The work on radio integration into Android Auto is still in the early days, and considering the search giant has remained tight-lipped on this feature, it could take a while before the rollout begins. Google is known as a company that is never in a rush to bring new capabilities to Android Auto, and the app's version number isn't indicative of when a new feature could roll out.
Meanwhile, considering that the first references have only recently been added to Android Auto, you won't be able to enable the car radio experience in the app. The work continues, with a new APK build expected next week, and it'll be interesting to see if Google drops more hints of this radio integration into its app.
You can download Android Auto 12.4 today, but the rollout through the Google Play Store happens in stages. If you don't want to wait, you can sideload the APK build on your device.
