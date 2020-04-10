The Angell e-Bike Is Light as a Feather but Incredibly Smart

5 Top Waze Feature Goes Missing All of a Sudden on Mobile, CarPlay, Android Auto

4 New Google Maps and Waze Beta Updates for Android and Android Auto Now Available

Google Brings One of Its Top Features to Waze Navigation App

As a Google-owned app, it’s obviously just a matter of time until Waze gets more of the search giant’s services, despite the company also investing aggressively in its very own Google Maps. 8 photos



Google Assistant in Waze isn’t something new, as this feature has been around for a while. But as some have discovered recently, Google Assistant now allows users to send reports hands-free with the help of a voice command.



Waze is a community-driven app, so most of the alerts that you receive when driving are submitted by other drivers just like you. It's very important for everyone to contribute with new reports, although it goes without saying that paying attention to the app to submit a pothole, a speed trap, or an object on the road isn’t necessarily the thing that drivers should do.



So what Google has been working on lately is implementing voice reporting through Google Assistant, which according to a redditor has recently been activated.



“I live in the UK and said report a hazard and I was waiting for it to say which hazard but it just reported it. Luckily I live in a super quiet neighborhood and it disappeared after an hour,” someone on



For now, the feature appears to be more of a server-side switch, as despite having the Google Assistant integration, others weren’t able to send a report using voice commands. I also tried to do the same thing on the iPhone 11 Pro, but Waze doesn’t seem to support voice reporting just yet.



Most likely, Google is currently experimenting with this feature, and if everything goes according to the plan, it should go live for more users rather sooner than later. Obviously, no ETA is available for the time being. But more recently, Google has enabled one highly-anticipated feature in Waze, making it possible to send reports when driving using nothing than the voice.Google Assistant in Waze isn’t something new, as this feature has been around for a while. But as some have discovered recently, Google Assistant now allows users to send reports hands-free with the help of a voice command.Waze is a community-driven app, so most of the alerts that you receive when driving are submitted by other drivers just like you. It's very important for everyone to contribute with new reports, although it goes without saying that paying attention to the app to submit a pothole, a speed trap, or an object on the road isn’t necessarily the thing that drivers should do.So what Google has been working on lately is implementing voice reporting through Google Assistant, which according to a redditor has recently been activated.“I live in the UK and said report a hazard and I was waiting for it to say which hazard but it just reported it. Luckily I live in a super quiet neighborhood and it disappeared after an hour,” someone on reddit says.For now, the feature appears to be more of a server-side switch, as despite having the Google Assistant integration, others weren’t able to send a report using voice commands. I also tried to do the same thing on the iPhone 11 Pro, but Waze doesn’t seem to support voice reporting just yet.Most likely, Google is currently experimenting with this feature, and if everything goes according to the plan, it should go live for more users rather sooner than later. Obviously, no ETA is available for the time being.