Google Brings Another Android Auto Feature to Android Automotive

The adoption of both Android Auto and Android Automotive is on the rise, so Google seems super-committed to improving the experience with both solutions.
Android Auto has recently received a major redesign, mostly known as Coolwalk, as well as a slew of features that make it easier for users to stay in touch with friends and family while driving. Smart suggestions from Google Assistant are among them, as they allow drivers to quickly respond to a message with a relevant answer from the Android Auto screen.
The feature is powered by Google Assistant and is triggered when you receive a new message and the phone is connected to Android Auto.
Depending on the text in the message, Google Assistant can suggest various answers. For example, if someone texts you an invitation to get a coffee, Google Assistant can suggest answers like OK, I’m busy, or I'll call you later.
Now the same feature is making its way to Android Automotive.
Google's long-term Android Automotive strategy includes several entertainment and communication updates, so smart suggestions fit this approach like a glove.
With smart suggestions on Android Automotive, users will be able to respond to messages right from the screen on the dashboard. Google says the rollout will begin in the coming months, but for the time being, a specific ETA is not available.
Android Automotive seems to improve at a very fast pace, and the main reason is the rapid adoption the platform records these days.
At the same time, Android Automotive is at the heart of a major controversy happening these days in the auto market. General Motors, one of the biggest carmakers in the world, has decided to adopt Android Automotive as well, beginning with the 2024 Blazer EV. The company then wants to gradually bring the same platform to the rest of the EVs before the entire lineup switches to this operating system. With GM planning to transition entirely to zero-emission vehicles by 2035, it's pretty clear that Android Automotive is the company’s all-in bet in the long term.
Unfortunately, this wouldn't be possible for customers who wanted to use Android Auto or CarPlay in their cars. Once Android Automotive makes its way to GM's models, the carmaker will block phone projection systems, as it wants customers to stick with its new operating system. The reason is as simple as it could be: Android Automotive could eventually help GM monetize the infotainment system, and Android Auto and CarPlay don't align with this strategy.
General Motors will offer Android Automotive free of charge in the first eight years after the vehicle purchase, so eventually, the company could still charge customers for certain infotainment capabilities. Android Automotive is also making its way to cars from other brands, but GM is currently the only company that blocks Android Auto and CarPlay.
The feature is powered by Google Assistant and is triggered when you receive a new message and the phone is connected to Android Auto.
Depending on the text in the message, Google Assistant can suggest various answers. For example, if someone texts you an invitation to get a coffee, Google Assistant can suggest answers like OK, I’m busy, or I'll call you later.
Now the same feature is making its way to Android Automotive.
Google's long-term Android Automotive strategy includes several entertainment and communication updates, so smart suggestions fit this approach like a glove.
With smart suggestions on Android Automotive, users will be able to respond to messages right from the screen on the dashboard. Google says the rollout will begin in the coming months, but for the time being, a specific ETA is not available.
Android Automotive seems to improve at a very fast pace, and the main reason is the rapid adoption the platform records these days.
At the same time, Android Automotive is at the heart of a major controversy happening these days in the auto market. General Motors, one of the biggest carmakers in the world, has decided to adopt Android Automotive as well, beginning with the 2024 Blazer EV. The company then wants to gradually bring the same platform to the rest of the EVs before the entire lineup switches to this operating system. With GM planning to transition entirely to zero-emission vehicles by 2035, it's pretty clear that Android Automotive is the company’s all-in bet in the long term.
Unfortunately, this wouldn't be possible for customers who wanted to use Android Auto or CarPlay in their cars. Once Android Automotive makes its way to GM's models, the carmaker will block phone projection systems, as it wants customers to stick with its new operating system. The reason is as simple as it could be: Android Automotive could eventually help GM monetize the infotainment system, and Android Auto and CarPlay don't align with this strategy.
General Motors will offer Android Automotive free of charge in the first eight years after the vehicle purchase, so eventually, the company could still charge customers for certain infotainment capabilities. Android Automotive is also making its way to cars from other brands, but GM is currently the only company that blocks Android Auto and CarPlay.