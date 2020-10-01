5 Spotify is Working on Major Update for the Car Music Listening Experience

Google Assistant Updated with a Feature That Just Makes Sense on Android Auto

Google has recently announced a new Google Assistant feature for Android users that would feel like home on Android Auto too. And it’s because it makes calls made while driving even more convenient. 8 photos



In other words, if you call a toll-free number or try to reach out to a business that typically requires you to wait until a line is available, Google Assistant can do the whole thing for you and then let you know when a human being actually answers.



This means you no longer have to wait so many minutes listening to boring calls, as you can just focus on the road while driving and wait for Google Assistant to let you know when you can begin talking.



The only problem for drivers is that the current implementation of the feature doesn’t allow them to listen to music while Google Assistant is handling the call, but there’s a chance the search giant deals with this limitation in the coming updates.



At this point, Hold for Me is currently available only for a handful of users in the United States and owning the recently announced Pixel 5 or the Pixel 4a 5G. Only English calls to toll-free numbers are supported for now.



Needless to say, the availability of Hold for Me is pretty limited, but this is only because the feature is still in its early days and Google needs more data to improve its reliability before rolling it out to everybody.



