Google Assistant Getting a Big New Feature That Drivers Are Going to Love

Google Assistant is a key part of the hands-free experience with Android devices when driving, but as many people know already, there still are things that need to be improved in order to make it the perfect companion behind the wheel.
And while Google is already working on refining Google Assistant in the car, the company is also focusing on new functionality that’s now rolling out to users gradually.
It’s support for voice shortcuts, a feature that’s obviously inspired by Siri Shortcuts, and which at the end of the day could be great news for drivers.
First of all, Google Assistant can now interact with apps using nothing that voice commands that you configure from within the app. What this means is that you can launch apps and perform certain tasks hands-free – Twitter, for example, can reportedly tweet using a simple “Hey Google, new tweet” command. For Google Maps, the current version of the feature can launch the app to display the saved places or the timeline, and share your location with a specific contact.
While there still are limitations, many of them caused by apps that need to be updated for improved functionality, Google Assistant is likely to end up being able to do many more things using voice input.
It’s easy to see how this feature is supposed to evolve, and the best way to understand what Google is aiming for with shortcuts for Google Assistant is to just have a look at Siri Shortcuts.
Based on a similar approach, Siri Shortcuts provides not only similar functionality, but it can also learn your routines in apps, so you can set up a voice command to order your favorite pizza using a dedicated app, all without touching the screen.
As to how such a feature could overhaul the experience in the automotive world, the integration of Siri Shortcuts in Volkswagen’s Car-Net app is probably the best example. Thanks to Siri Shortcuts, Volkswagen owners can set up personalized commands for Siri to remotely control certain features, like window defrosting, charging, climate settings, and to even find out where the car is parked.
