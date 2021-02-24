Google App Saves Man’s Life After Bobcat Rollover Leaves Him Unconscious

This Is How a Porsche Taycan Turbo S Broke the Guinness Indoor Land Speed Record

Google Car Crash Detection, a feature available on Pixel phones manufactured by the Mountain View-based search giant, has managed to save the life of a man left unconscious after rolling over with this Bobcat loader. 4 photos



After the vehicle rolled over and the man was slammed against the ceiling of the Bobcat, eventually becoming unconscious, the Pixel phone automatically contacted emergency services and shared the location of the accident.



Car Crash Detection uses the phone’s sensors to determine if an accident occurred and then vibrates and sounds an alarm at the maximum level, requiring the owner to provide any form of interaction to tell if they need help.



If no answer is offered, Car Crash Detection automatically contacts 911 and provides the location and the car crash data. Of course, given it uses the device’s location, motion sensors, and ambient audio to detect an accident, it requires several permissions on the mobile phone.



But it looks like granting these permissions is actually worth it.



“I yelled for help knowing it was futile when I heard a voice coming from the one earbud that managed to stay in place. To my surprise, it was an emergency dispatcher! He told me that help was on the way and they had already contacted my wife. Within a few minutes, I heard the welcome wailing of a parade of rescue equipment,” the Bobcat owner explains, adding that the accident left him with seven broken ribs and four damaged thoracic vertebrae.



If you too want to enable Car Crash Detection on your Pixel, know that it comes disabled by default, and it’s available on the Pixel 3, Pixel 4, 4a, 4a 5G, and



You can find the feature under the settings screen of the Safety app on your smartphone. "I have no recollection of how the accident happened. I just remember waking up in horrible pain struggling to breathe. Somehow, the Bobcat loader rolled off an embankment and ended upside down in a ravine," the Pixel owner explains on a post on reddit