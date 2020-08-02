Google Announces Major Google Maps Update, Chances Are You Won’t Be Impressed

4 Google Releases Maps Update for Android with a Surprise New Feature

Google Maps is without a doubt the world’s number one navigation service, but Google is constantly looking into new ways to further expand its functionality beyond its essential focus. 6 photos



Why would you ever need to follow a profile on Google Maps? It’s because local guides, and regular users themselves, can post reviews, photos, and things like that on Google Maps. If you follow someone, you can always stay up to date with what they’re posting, much like on a social network.



And Google even makes the user profile page looks like a social network account. With a profile description and content thumbnails displayed in the lower part of the screen, the Google Maps profile page clearly reminds of Instagram, the Facebook-owned platform that is all about photos and videos.



Google wants users to be in full control of this social side of Google Maps, so you don’t have to use a public profile if you don’t want to. What’s more, you can also make your profile private and only allow people that you approve to follow you, something that’s already available on Twitter, for example.



“There will also be new topic filters on Google Maps profiles, so you can see the topics and places people share about the most, like pizza, brunch, camping and parks. Whether they’re a coffee enthusiast documenting every last latte, or a hometown expert reviewing all things Perth or Phoenix, you can follow other Google Maps users with public profiles to get helpful recommendations about the places around you,” Google explains.



