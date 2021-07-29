3 New Navigation App Launches on Android Auto, More Than a Google Maps Alternative

Google Announces Major Android Auto Fix

Android Auto users running the app in new Ford cars are projected to receive a major fix in the next SYNC updates, Google has recently confirmed. 8 photos



The whole thing happened only in the case of incoming phone calls and was exclusive to Ford cars equipped with SYNC.



Shortly after the problem became more widespread, someone came up with a fix, revealing that enabling the “Use phone ringtone” setting in the SYNC configuration screen brought things back to normal. And while this workaround did the trick for some, it didn’t for others, so Google continued to investigate the whole thing, working together with Ford for a full fix.



And according to the Mountain View-based search giant, the two have managed to develop a full fix that would ship to users in the coming SYNC updates.



An Android Auto team member explains on Google’s forums that the fix would be shipped to cars with SYNC 3.1 and SYNC 3.2 systems, though for the time being, no availability details have been provided. Users are recommended to reach out to Ford for additional information.



“Thanks for all the reports on this issue. The Ford team had prepared a fix for vehicles with Sync 3.1 and 3.2 hardware. Please reach out to the Ford customer support team to learn more about the timeline or other details. Thanks!” the announcement



