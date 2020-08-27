The Movea E-Motion e-Bike Is Here to Conquer the City

Google Announces Google Maps Update with Welcome Interface Improvements

Google Maps isn't only of the most advanced navigation app currently available out there, but also a good tool to discover and explore new places in any location across the world.



No less than 7 billion places have been saved in Google Maps worldwide, the search giant



And because keeping track of the locations that we saved in Google Maps is becoming a more important thing for us, Google is now announcing a UI overhaul for the Saved tab.



Beginning today, the Mountain View-based search giant is gradually rolling out a new experience in the Saved tab that displays interface in a much modern UI, all with photo thumbnails and categories that make more sense going forward.



For example, Google Maps now shows the recently saved places at the top of the list, so it’s easier to find a specific location that you’ve only recently checked out.



Furthermore, the Saved tab now shows nearby locations that you’ve saved before in a dedicated category. Needless to say, this means Google Maps must be provided with access to your location, so the app can always determine where and how close you are to these places.



Google has also updated the Google Maps Saved Tab with a “Visited” category that’s based on the Timeline feature to display the places that you’ve been to. You can browse these locations by time, city, region, and country, all from the same UI.



