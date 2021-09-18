Google Announces Another Highly Anticipated Android Auto Fix

4 New Android Auto Feature Discovered Ahead of the Official Launch

According to Google, installing OS update C.68 should bring everything back to normal when running Android Auto, though it goes without saying you should also make sure you're running the latest version of the Google apps as well.



According to Google, installing OS update C.68 should bring everything back to normal when running Android Auto, though it goes without saying you should also make sure you’re running the latest version of the Google apps as well.



“Thanks for all the feedback. The team has implemented a fix for the issue in OS update C.68 and later versions. If you’re still experiencing the issue, please check with the manufacturer’s instructions to update your OS to the latest version. If that does not fix the issue, please let us know along with the details of the OS version you are using,” a member of the Android Auto team



The only problem is the update isn’t yet live for all models, so users have no other option than to wait until the new version becomes available on their devices too.



Many of those who discovered that Android Auto freezes or goes black when their Oppo phones enter a locked state have confirmed the generic workarounds typically don’t make any difference.



So if you’re thinking of trying out another cable or clearing the cache and the data of Android Auto, this is pretty much just a waste of time, and the new Oppo update confirms the whole thing happens at the OS level and isn’t an app-specific error.



