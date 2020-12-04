Google Announces a New Google Maps Navigation Feature for Android Devices

Google keeps refining the experience with Google Maps, and the most recent set of improvements is specifically aimed at the Android version of the app.
More specifically, Google has introduced a new Go tab whose purpose is to display the favorite routes and locations to quickly navigate to a specific destination.
So for example, if you use the app to navigate to a certain location on a regular basis, you can just pin it to the Go tab. This makes setting up a new route in Google Maps much faster and more convenient, and what’s more, the Go tab provides a quick look at the ETA to all the saved destinations.
One of the best ways to use this feature is to configure various routes and means of transportation to a specific destination and then quickly check out the ETA for all of them.
For instance, you can configure Google Maps to your work address using a personal car or public transportation, so when going to the Go tab, you should be able to see which one is faster and thus make an informed decision on how to travel to the office.
The new feature is only available on Android devices, and Google says it’s working on bringing it to iPhones in the coming weeks.
“If you take public transit, you can pin specific routes, which will let you see accurate departure and arrival times, alerts from your local transit agency, and an up-to-date ETA right from the Go Tab. You can even pin multiple routes (including a driving route and a transit route) to the same destination to see which one will get you there most efficiently. The Go Tab starts rolling out on Android and iOS in the coming weeks,” Google explains.
To try out the new Go tab in Google Maps on Android Auto, make sure you are running the most recent version of the mobile app on your device.
So for example, if you use the app to navigate to a certain location on a regular basis, you can just pin it to the Go tab. This makes setting up a new route in Google Maps much faster and more convenient, and what’s more, the Go tab provides a quick look at the ETA to all the saved destinations.
One of the best ways to use this feature is to configure various routes and means of transportation to a specific destination and then quickly check out the ETA for all of them.
For instance, you can configure Google Maps to your work address using a personal car or public transportation, so when going to the Go tab, you should be able to see which one is faster and thus make an informed decision on how to travel to the office.
The new feature is only available on Android devices, and Google says it’s working on bringing it to iPhones in the coming weeks.
“If you take public transit, you can pin specific routes, which will let you see accurate departure and arrival times, alerts from your local transit agency, and an up-to-date ETA right from the Go Tab. You can even pin multiple routes (including a driving route and a transit route) to the same destination to see which one will get you there most efficiently. The Go Tab starts rolling out on Android and iOS in the coming weeks,” Google explains.
To try out the new Go tab in Google Maps on Android Auto, make sure you are running the most recent version of the mobile app on your device.