Google Announces a New Google Maps Feature That Makes Perfect Sense Today

A few weeks ago, Google announced a major Google Maps update that would essentially move the application to a new routing model whenever people use it for navigation.
More specifically, Google Maps would no longer default to the fastest route when users set up the navigation but to the most eco-friendly alternative. In other words, Google Maps will now take you on the most fuel-efficient route when you use it for navigation instructions, with the search giant explaining the purpose of the whole thing is to reduce the carbon footprint of each user.
And now Google is announcing a new change that aligns with its eco-friendly strategy, this time concerning not only Google Maps but also Google Search.
Beginning today, businesses that show up on the two services can provide users with more details on their services, including recycling options.
Google says business owners can now configure cycling options from their accounts and list the recycling services they offer, such as plastic bags, batteries, electronics, light bulbs, plastic foam, and others. Furthermore, users too are encouraged to contribute to these listings, as they can suggest recycling options for the businesses they know and whose owners might be slow in updating their profiles on Google Maps.
The new data will be displayed on Google Maps under the About tab on iPhone and Android when checking out more information about a specific business.
Users who want to contribute and help with crowdsourcing can just click the Suggest an edit button to provide the recycling information for a specific business.
Earlier this week, Google announced another big update for Google Maps, which this time comes down to an expansion of the driving mode to more regions across the world. The Google Maps driving mode is an alternative to Android Auto for phones and provides a one-tap UI for things like phone calls, music apps, and messages right on top of the navigation app.
