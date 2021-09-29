5 This French Electric Sofa-Car Spins Out of Your Bedroom

Goodyear Made Spherical Tires For Citroen's Wild Urban Collectif Concept Cars

Goodyear are known the world around for their tires for the track and the street, and this design is their boldest creation yet. 7 photos



Fitted to the robotic and futuristic Citroen Urban Collectif concept - a joint project between the Citroen, Accor and JCDecaux moves along on these novel spherical tires placed at all four corners of the vehicle.



The Skate platform is equipped with Citroen’s Advanced Comfort hydraulic cushion suspension and the aforementioned motorized spherical wheels.



Citroen calls the platform “a revolutionary mobility concept.” Built upon the Citroen Skate platform which is essentially an electric powertrain hooked up to various autonomous functions, the skateboard-like vehicles incorporate self-driving capabilities and a daring, if strange, design feel.



“At Citroen, we examine medium and long-term trends to anticipate consumer expectations and needs,” says Vincent Cobée, General Manager for Citroen. “We believe that this new concept can redefine the framework of urban mobility: shared, electric, and autonomous.”



The idea is that the concept will be capable of operating continuously and with minimal maintenance intervention by charging its batteries automatically via dedicated charging stations.



It’s most assuredly a city vehicle as the top speed of the concept is just 15 mph (25kph), and Citroen says that modest speed is largely for safety reasons.



With the recent introduction of the Ami, a battery EV for urban driving in the rear view mirror, Citroen has followed that up with Skate and this spherical-wheeled EV “skateboard” which can easily accommodate a variety of bodies and configurations.



This latest version of the Skate platform is said to offer full ‘



As a testbed, the skate can use interchangeable travel “pods” from their partner providers that express varying approaches to “ride sharing.” These pods can be swapped in but 10 seconds, and Citroen says this is to “maximize the use of autonomous technology while expanding service offerings.”



The Pullman Power Fitness pod, a mobile exercise room with a rowing machine, an exercise bike and a digital coach displayed via holographic screen, is but one of these partner visions.



Accor’s Sofitel en Voyage pod was inspired by the hotel chain for which it was named and features stylish wooden surfaces, a dedicated luggage compartment, mood lighting, a touchscreen and even a bar.



The JCDecaux version, dubbed City Provider, is aimed at the “



