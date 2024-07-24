Good News for CarPlay Users As Next Update Will Include a Little Wallpaper Surprise

The number of customization options in the CarPlay world are fairly limited, and changing the wallpaper is pretty much the only way to make the screen look different from what you see in other cars.
Apple already offers several wallpapers pre-loaded with every iPhone, allowing users to choose from light and dark backgrounds, but it looks like the upcoming iOS 18 update will expand the collection with four new additions.
The release of iOS 18 beta 4 for developers this week included the new wallpapers, and users can already download them on their devices. The four wallpapers come with light and dark versions, so the new lineup includes eight new entries.
However, it's important to know that the new wallpapers can't be used after downloading on CarPlay without the latest developer beta of iOS 18. Apple does not allow users to set custom photos as backgrounds, so unless you install the new beta build, in which case you'll see the new wallpapers on CarPlay without prior downloading, you won't be able to use them in the car.
Support for custom wallpapers has long been a top feature request in the Android Auto and CarPlay worlds, but so far, only Google expressed interest in offering upgraded capabilities. Like Apple, Google ships Android Auto with a pre-loaded wallpaper collection, allowing users to choose a new background directly from the infotainment screen.
However, the search giant has also started expanding the wallpaper support with backgrounds powered by the mobile device. Users can configure Android Auto to sync the wallpaper with the phone background, so the same image would appear on both screens. Google's strategy is to create more consistency between devices and make Android Auto feel like a more integral part of the Android ecosystem.
Apple doesn't look interested in expanding CarPlay in this direction, so users will continue to be limited to the pre-loaded wallpapers available on the iPhone. It's unclear if the new-generation CarPlay, which is still nowhere to be seen but expected to land this year on at least two models, will include support for customer wallpapers.
Meanwhile, iOS 18 doesn't bring big changes to the CarPlay experience, so aside from these wallpapers and a few other Apple Maps refinements, there's not much you'll find on your iPhone after installing this highly anticipated update. iOS 18 will start rolling out to devices in September, as the new update is still in the beta stage and only available for developers and public beta testers.
Apple will continue to polish iOS 18 before the fall debut, so the upcoming betas could include other subtle refinements, albeit it's safe to assume that no big changes will make their way to CarPlay users this year.
