Good News for Android Auto Users as Google Starts Investigating Two Major Problems

It’s pretty difficult to be an Android Auto user these days, as connectivity problems, app glitches, and features no longer working as expected could happen all of a sudden without any changes on your side. 6 photos



As said earlier, Google investigating these problems is no guarantee a fix is also on its way, so you’d better not hold your breath waiting for patches. The good news is the Mountain View-based search giant is very committed to improving the stability and reliability of Android Auto in the long term, so the company typically starts looking into the problems reported by users pretty fast.This doesn’t necessarily mean that fixes are also shipped in a timely manner, but on the other hand, it’s still good to know that Google is at least looking into the broken behavior signaled by users out there.This is what’s happening right now with two serious problems happening after the most recent Android Auto updates.More specifically, a member of the Android Auto team has confirmed that two glitches reported by users have been forwarded for further investigation, so with a little luck, the upcoming app updates could include fixes as well.The first problem currently being dissected by the Android Auto team concerns a connectivity issue that showed up after the August update . Several users reported their phones are no longer detected when plugging in their phones in the car, so Android Auto no longer starts.This is something that could normally indicate a bad cable or something else blocking the connection, but given the number of users reporting the same behavior after the early August update is increasing, Google has decided to look into it and see what exactly is happening.The second is the odd behavior that we’ve reported earlier this week and which causes Android Auto to try to access the Secure Folder on Samsung devices. Users are therefore spammed with password requests that show up on their phones, and while this doesn’t prevent them from running Android Auto, it makes using the phone pretty much impossible because of the password prompts that show up on the screen over and over again.As said earlier, Google investigating these problems is no guarantee a fix is also on its way, so you’d better not hold your breath waiting for patches.