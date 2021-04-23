Good Guy Turns In Lost Nintendo to Police, Bored Officers Beat All High Scores

April Fools’ Day is long gone, so we swear to God this happened: someone has come across a lost Nintendo Switch in the North Canyon Park in Bountiful, Utah, and handed it over to the local police to find its owner.
But before returning the console to the original owner, the officers at the Bountiful Police Department had something better to do: they tried and eventually managed to beat all the high scores on the Switch, and then spent all the available gold coins.
Since its launch in 2017, the Nintendo Switch sold close to 80 million units. The parent company expects the performance to be improved even more in the coming quarter after shipping more than 11.5 million devices in the last holiday quarter alone.
So it goes without saying there are a lot of Nintendos out there, some of which unfortunately get lost, leaving a kid in tears and hoping a good stranger would bring the console back to them. And this is what happened in Bountiful, Utah, but not before the officers at the local police department beat all high scores and spent all the gold coins.
“Mason and Ali, someone found your Nintendo Switch at North Canyon Park and turned it in to us. I’ve beaten all your high scores and spent all your gold coins and I’m bored now so you can come pick it up. The case number its [sic] under is 21-1094. – Joubert,” the Bountiful City Police Department tweeted earlier this week.
A few hours later, the owner of the Switch was found and got his console back—surprisingly, not before another officer leveled up the high scores even more.
“It’s been claimed! Thanks for helping spread the word. Also, I guess Sanborn picked it up when I was done. He leveled them up and earned back a few coins, so that’s good,” the department tweeted.
Now that kid certainly has an excuse for spending too much time playing games.
