Good EV News! 2022 Dacia Spring Can Go Off Road, Even Puts On a Show

If you’re on the fence about how life could look like with a new 2022 Dacia Spring by your side, then we might have an answer for you. There’s someone that took the tiny EV off road, in some places where not many people would’ve ventured with the car. And they filmed the whole thing!
Dacia Spring attracted enough interest because it’s priced competitively, it’s all electric, has four doors, uses a shy crossover shape, and won’t require much attention because… Well, it’s an EV that only boasts 44 HP and weighs 970 kg (2,138 lb). Nobody is going to do much running about with it, since its 27.4-kWh battery provides a real range of 140 km (87 mi) to 195 km (121 mi) – values provided by multiple tests done in various conditions. The car has front-wheel drive setup and uses narrow tires that don’t require much torque or power to keep the vehicle moving and, of course, are not expensive. The 125 Nm (92 lb-ft) are enough for most people. This is the perfect recipe for a vehicle that can be used for city driving or to commute and doesn’t make you think about financing.
But what about taking it off road? Well, someone thought the Spring must be allowed to prove itself even when the roads are not at all easy to go on. The EV is, after all, a crossover, right? It should be able to do its own thing when it comes to tougher terrain. Nobody’s expecting it to go rock crawling, but you should be able to freely travel in the countryside.
This man upped the ante. He took a Dacia Spring trough the woods, on some roads that can be deemed fit for 4x4s, not for a sensible EVs. The car sees narrow bridges, snow, mud, gravel, water, inclined paths, a sheep enclosure, and does it all on a single charge. Just look at the photos and you’ll realize that this is the first time someone took a vehicle like this on some very challenging routes.
It really makes you wonder if Dacia ever thought about sending their “made in China” city car on an adventure like this one. This man alone proved the car is ready to take on challenges that many of us would deem them impossible or at least unfeasible. Mind you, it wasn’t done easily.
The whole thing is even more impressive when you find out that this car has a price of around €19,000 ($21,000) with no incentives applied. Each market has its own rules, but it being an EV means the cost can drop to at least €10,000 ($11,000)-€12,000 ($13,300). It comes with A/C, a basic infotainment, and some safety assistance systems that got the car a poor Euro NCAP result. If you're from the U.S., then you can't get this car and, considering how far most Americans have to travel on a daily basis, maybe it's better that it isn't on offer.
We won’t spill the beans and ruin the experience for you. Watch the video below and see for yourself how this reasonably cheap EV managed. It’s something!
