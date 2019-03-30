Golf 8 Variant Coming to Europe in Late 2020 With New Styling

The Golf is turning 45 years old this year, but still going strong. This compact model is still Europe's best selling car, thanks to factors like brand recognition and build quality. Yet a new generation is expected to come out this fall, and the wagon won't be far behind.

In fact, it hasn't been seen at all, and a new report from German magazine Auto Bild suggests that could be due to its debut in late 2020. According to them, the model will take on a sportier persona, thanks to accentuated design for the roof and trunk. But the rest of the car will be the same as the normal hatch, and we still don't think it's as bold as the Ford Focus counterpart.



The Golf Variant is probably going have a slightly longer wheelbase and overall length, with some models sitting a little lower to the ground for efficiency. But fear not because VW has decided to keep the high-riding Alltrack wagon as an alternative.



The engine range is expected to be the same as that of the regular Golf. Rumors talk about a mild-hybrid setup based on the 1.5 TSI for the BlueMotion and a new 1.5 TDI diesel. Also, the 2.0 TDI is probably going to be the same as what you find in the Audi A6, which could mean a 204 HP Golf GTD Variant.



Speaking of performance, the Variant range will be capped off by the Golf R Variant, expected to have



