Golden Yachts’ Stunning Project X Delivered, Ready for Its Big Debut

Golden Yachts has delivered its latest and highly-anticipated Project X to the owner. The new superyacht, instantly recognizable for the X-shaped column on the superstructure, will be making its public debut soon.
Project X was launched earlier this year at the shipyard in Athens, Greece. Boat International reports that, with sea trials completed, the 289-foot (88-meter) has now been delivered to the owner. Project X will be displayed for the first time in public at the 2022 Monaco Yacht Show, at the end of September, which is probably when its new name will also be revealed.
Until then, yacht-watchers have only a few but promising details to go on: Project X is the Greek shipyard’s second-largest vessel to date, but also among the top 110 in the world in terms of volume. It will offer a generous volume of 3,000 GT across five decks, and accommodation for 14 guests in seven staterooms, including a large master’s suite and a VIP suite.
Aesthetically, Project X stands out for the cascading decks and the X-shaped column located centrally on the superstructure, which in reality hides a three-deck atrium. Inside the atrium is a glass-walled elevator that connects the three decks, believed to be the first of this size ever installed on a yacht. Internal glass balconies have also been put in, offering the best views in the house, and special lighting has been installed with perimetric glass floor panels.
Amenities include a touch-and-go helipad, a glass-walled pool and a jacuzzi, a large open aft deck for outdoor activities, a conference room, an entertainment room, and a spa of the kind that would rival a proper establishment of the kind on terra firma, including a Finnish sauna and Hammam. Over 150 materials have been used for finishes, from marble to genuine leather and precious woods, and the interior design by Massari Design is described as classically elegant but with a modern touch. Decadent, too, considering no expense was sparred.
The packed garage houses a variety of water toys, including a Pedrazzini Vivalle classic tender and a larger Onda limousine. Burgess already has the superyacht up for charter, with prices set at $1.2 million a week in high season – and the charter price alone is indicative of the kind of luxury found onboard. The owner’s identity has not been disclosed to the media, and neither have details regarding the final cost of the project.
Project X is powered by twin Caterpillar engines that take it to a top speed17.5 knots (20 mph/ 32 kph). At a cruising speed of 14 knots (16 mph/ 26 kph), range is estimated at 6,000 nautical miles (6,905 miles / 11,112 km).
Until the Monaco Yacht Show, here’s the only official look at Project X available right now.
