Gold-Spoke Genesis G70 Sits Pretty Simple and Slammed in CGI Wine Red Metallic

Introduced as Genesis's third model line back in 2017, its G70 compact executive series was the premium automaker’s response to legendary nameplates. And it fought tradition with daringness to stand out in a crowd.
Over in the real world, after a cool facelift and the addition of the Sport version, it was time for some Shooting Brake greatness. But that was mostly for Australia and Europe, whereas the U.S. continues to soldier on with the sedan body style.
And that one is precisely what automotive virtual artists are interested in. And, in an entertaining switch of focus, U.S.-based pixel masters might want to keep everything simple and tidy. Case in point. Musa Rio Tjahjono, the CGI expert better known as musartwork on social media, sometimes gives us a variation of his encompassing JDM love that we might as well call the KDM idyl.
So, in between a couple of Honda Civic hatchback CGIs, and following a neat string of Euro- and Americana digital projects, here is a crimson Genesis G70 vying for our attention. As with many other creations, the author (who is the Head Designer of West Coast Customs in the real world) still gives us a few JDM traits.
More precisely, as evidenced by the hashtags, this crimson Genesis G70 adopts a clean VIP style inspiration. Complete with a “simple” lip spoiler up front, “proper wheel fitment,” and a thoroughly slammed attitude. Naturally, even though he claims, “simpler is always better,” that is not all. There is also a stance vibe for the gold/chrome deep-dish wheels, while the Wine Red Metallic paintjob makes sure it will stand out in any CGI crowd.
Unfortunately, we have no idea if this neatly slammed Genesis G70 would also have some additional powertrain modifications to make sure it eludes the “all show and no extra go” niche. Hopefully, next time we also get a few glorious hints about what is hiding under the hood. May we suggest an inline-six 2JZ swap (complete with beefy turbo kits) if the stock 3.3-liter T-GDi V6 does not bode well?
