Going to Space and Investing in Crypto Are Very Much Alike, If You Ask Matt Damon

sequel to the martian where matt damon is stranded on mars running low on his supply of cartoon apes — Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) January 3, 2022

[matt damon strolls past a spanish galleon] are you going to put your life savings into the pretend computer dog money that you can’t spend or are you a pussy — Ulysses S. Cocksman (@USCocksman) January 2, 2022

MATT DAMON [striding through a futuristic room]: History is filled with brave men who spent $378,000 on a cartoon ape — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) January 3, 2022

You may be zoned out during commercials and not have noticed, but there’s an ad with Matt Damon that likens trading cryptocurrency to climbing a mountain and being an astronaut. — Chris Finke (@SlipperyFox10) January 1, 2022

What really sticks out to me in the Matt Damon “buy crypto now and be a cool explorer” ad is that he never actually went to Mars, that was just a character he played in a movie one time. — Tom Reimann (@startthemachine) January 3, 2022