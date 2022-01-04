autoevolution
Going to Space and Investing in Crypto Are Very Much Alike, If You Ask Matt Damon

4 Jan 2022
Is cryptocurrency the future or just a Ponzi-style money scam? You’re not about to get an answer to this question with this piece, but here’s to hoping you will get at least a good laugh.
“Fortune favors the brave,” Matt Damon drones in the video below, as he strolls past a CGI Spanish galleon, a mountain climber, images of the Wright Brothers on their historic first flight, and a group of astronauts heading out for a mission. The idea is that, in order to have concrete odds of success, you must first dare to dream – and dare to act.

That video is an ad for a cryptocurrency-trading platform, and it’s now the butt of all jokes online. Damon, like many other celebrities before him, including Kim Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow, is lending his famous face and voice to a marketing campaign meant to “accelerate the world’s transition to cryptocurrency.”

The ad was actually released last October, when crypto.com, the platform in question, partnered with Damon’s Water.org non-profit and made a $1 million donation in the process. Somehow, it failed to register with wide audiences, but all this changed over the course of the last week, because it screened ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home, aka the biggest theatrical release of the past couple of years.

In the video, Damon is walking through a museum-like hall while CGI visuals display immediately behind him as he presents his argument about how “fortune favors the brave.” The word crypto isn’t mentioned once, not even at the end of the ad, but the implication is the same: going to space on an official mission, not just a flight of leisure like Jeff Bezos took last year, is akin to investing in crypto. The same goes for the conquistadores, the daredevils scaling the world’s highest mountains or the inventors who shaped today’s aviation industry.

Produced by David Finger’s company RESET and directed by Wally Pfister, the ad has gone viral, attracting all sorts of criticism. The comparison between these pioneers in their respective fields and the people who buy crypto aside, people are also taking issue with the ad because of its pretentiousness, its lack of a concrete message, and the fact that Damon is rich enough to be above “selling out,” especially to a market that, like the niche of NFTs (non-fungible tokens), remains highly controversial.

Below is just a sample of the things people are saying online about the ad. Fortune may favor the brave, but it’s not showing any kind of sympathy for Damon these days.

