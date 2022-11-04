Gogoro Teams Up With Zypp Electric to Introduce Battery Swapping Stations in India

Gogoro has partnered with Zypp Electric in India, a tech-enabled EV-as-a-Service platform in Gurgaon that aims to make last-mile delivery and mobility achieve zero emission by 2028. The company has a fleet of IoT and AI-enabled scooters to deliver medicine, groceries, food, and packages. Currently, the fleet is made up of over 7,000 EVs, and it plans to increase to 200,000 over the next two years. The company will also expand its network from 6 cities to 15 in the same period.
The partnership will launch with a trial program that will be implemented in Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. According to Gogoro officials, the B2B 2 Series e-scooter will be almost as powerful as a conventional 110cc scooter. The battery swapping technology will be introduced in India in phases and operations will be running in Delhi starting December 2022.
Horace Luke, the founder, chairman, and CEO of Gogoro said, "We are seeing an incredible global transformation of urban transportation and energy systems to smarter, cleaner, and safer electric power, and there is nowhere it will benefit more than India. With more than 350 million battery swaps to date, Gogoro is introducing its advanced battery swapping platform in India to establish a new generation of electric two-wheel transportation that is proven, safe, and reliable".

The charging stations are modular in nature – so, depending on their locations, they can be scaled to fit the available space. According to Gogoro, the average swapping time is about six seconds, even faster than refueling your car at a gas station. Each unit is powered for the grid, but in case of any issues, it can also self-sustain for up to 64 hours.
Guidehouse Insights recognized Gogoro Network as the leading battery swapping platform for lightweight urban vehicles worldwide. The technology is smart, safe, and efficient, and it's designed to be a dynamic and versatile option for both riders and businesses looking for more sustainable transport solutions. It's a massive logistical challenge to keep the network up and running as efficiently as possible, but the company uses technologies such as advanced cloud services to maintain growth. It has already proven its adaptability and usefulness in its birth country, where Gogoro claims there are more swapping stations than fuel stations.
This partnership will benefit both companies. Gogoro will have an opportunity to test the tailor-made 2 Series e-scooter and see how a B2B approach will work. Moreover, the strategy of partnering up with an already established company in India might prove successful in accelerating growth in a new market. Partnering up with Gogoro is definitely the right move for Zypp Electric, as it will bring it closer to its sustainability goal, and it also might speed up the delivery process by a tiny bit as riders won't lose any time charging.
