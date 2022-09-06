Gogoro's Battery Swapping Stations for Electric Scooters Are Now Available in Tel Aviv

After expanding all throughout Asia, Gogoro is now working on conquering Europe as well, bringing its battery swapping system to Israel. The Taiwanese company just announced that its Gogoro Network was launched in the Tel Aviv Metro area.
Gogoro describes itself as a company focused on changing the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. On the market since 2011, Gogoro specializes in vehicle design, electric propulsion, and smart battery design, with the heart of its ecosystem being its Gogoro Network, an open battery swapping platform. It currently consists of around 11,000 GoStations placed at over 2,240 locations, with the network hosting more than 340,000 battery swaps every day.
But powering 95 percent of all electric scooters in Taiwan just isn't enough for Gogoro, with the company constantly working on expanding globally. In 2021, Gogoro unveiled its plans to launch 80 swapping stations in China, too, in partnership with Yadea and Dachangjiang. And then, back in May, Gogoro also announced that it teamed up with Israel-based two-wheeler distributor, Metro Motor, and with energy solutions provider, Paz Group, also based in Israel. The purpose of the collaboration was to launch the Gogoro battery swapping platform in Israel and it looks like the project is finally kicking off.
The first location on the list was the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, where the Gogoro battery swapping system and smart scooters just landed. Both Metro Motor and Paz Group are launching with 10 battery swapping locations, as stated by Gogoro. They plan to deploy up to 35 stations by the end of this year and over 150 within the next four years.
Gogoro’s two-wheeled vehicles are seen as traffic jam busters in an age of road congestion, as explained by Meital Lehavi, Deputy Mayor of Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality. Moreover, the recent Gogoro launch represents a transition into smart and green transportation.
Tel Aviv is not the only city in Israel to be introduced to Gogoro’s smart battery swapping system, with Metro Motor and Paz Group aiming to bring the swapping stations to other cities in Israel in the future.
But powering 95 percent of all electric scooters in Taiwan just isn't enough for Gogoro, with the company constantly working on expanding globally. In 2021, Gogoro unveiled its plans to launch 80 swapping stations in China, too, in partnership with Yadea and Dachangjiang. And then, back in May, Gogoro also announced that it teamed up with Israel-based two-wheeler distributor, Metro Motor, and with energy solutions provider, Paz Group, also based in Israel. The purpose of the collaboration was to launch the Gogoro battery swapping platform in Israel and it looks like the project is finally kicking off.
The first location on the list was the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, where the Gogoro battery swapping system and smart scooters just landed. Both Metro Motor and Paz Group are launching with 10 battery swapping locations, as stated by Gogoro. They plan to deploy up to 35 stations by the end of this year and over 150 within the next four years.
Gogoro’s two-wheeled vehicles are seen as traffic jam busters in an age of road congestion, as explained by Meital Lehavi, Deputy Mayor of Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality. Moreover, the recent Gogoro launch represents a transition into smart and green transportation.
Tel Aviv is not the only city in Israel to be introduced to Gogoro’s smart battery swapping system, with Metro Motor and Paz Group aiming to bring the swapping stations to other cities in Israel in the future.