Gogoro Launches in Israel, Brings Its Battery Swapping Platform and E-Scooters to Tel Aviv

Pretty much anyone in Asia has heard about Gogoro, with the Taiwanese company managing to spread all over the continent since 2011 when it was founded. And now the electric scooter manufacturer is eyeing the rest of the world, bringing its battery swapping network all the way to Tel Aviv.
Last year, Gogoro announced its plans to launch 80 swapping stations in China under the Huan Huan brand, along with partners Yadea and Dachangjiang. The company’s network now includes over 10,000 battery swapping stations at over 2,185 locations. It boasts of managing over 350,000 battery swaps per day and has exceeded 275 million of them to date. Gogoro claims it can power around 95 percent of all electric two-wheelers in Taiwan.
And Gogoro doesn’t plan to stop here. It recently teamed up with two-wheeler distributor Metro Motor and with gas and energy company Paz Group, both from Israel. Through this new partnership, Gogoro aims to launch its battery swapping platform and scooters in Israel, with Tel Aviv being the first targeted city.
Gogoro plans to bring its sustainable mobility solutions to the Tel Aviv metropolitan area this summer and continue to expand to other cities in Israel in the future. As stated by CEO Horace Luke, Gogoro was created to encourage a mass market shift to sustainable energy in densely populated cities by establishing an intelligent urban ecosystem that introduces a new refueling system for electric two-wheeled vehicles.
Using the convenient and user-friendly system, riders can save a lot of time by simply leaving their empty batteries to recharge in the station and taking a fully charged one instead. Swapping batteries is a process that takes just a few seconds.
Aiming to facilitate urban micro-mobility, Gogoro is also working on developing a new EV battery for its swapping network. The new solid-state lithium ceramic battery in the works promises to increase the capacity of current lithium batteries by more than 140 percent, from 1.7 kWh to 2.5 kWh.
