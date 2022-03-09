Gogoro Develops New, Swappable EV Battery That Promises Better Range and Improved Safety

Asian electric scooter manufacturer Gogoro has made quite a reputation lately for its swappable batteries, with its network including more than 10,000 battery swapping stations at over 2,300 locations. Now the Taiwan-based company announces a new product, describing it as the world’s first.
To be more specific, it is a new battery prototype that Gogoro developed in partnership with ProLogium Technology, another battery producer from Taiwan. The result is what the two dub the world’s first solid-state lithium ceramic battery for two-wheel battery swapping, and it is compatible with all Gogoro’s existing vehicles.
What makes this battery so special, according to Horace Luke, Gogoro CEO, is the fact that it delivers higher energy density, which translates into better range, improved stability, and safety.
Gogoro goes even further and estimates that solid-state batteries will increase the capacity of current lithium ones by more than 140 percent, from 1.7 kWh to 2.5 kWh, which is why this new type of battery represents a new phase in the future of EVs.
The ultimate goal is to facilitate urban micro-mobility, both via the aforementioned batteries, as well as through Gogoro swapping platform, with the latter allowing e-scooter riders to easily leave their empty batteries in the so-called GoStations and take out fully charged ones in a matter of seconds. Gogoro’s network of more than 10,000 such stations is currently hosting 340,000 battery swaps a day. So far, Gogoro boasts of over 260 million total battery swaps, being able to power approximately 95 percent of all electric two-wheelers in Taiwan alone.
Back in October, Gogoro also announced its plans to expand the Gogoro Network and launch 80 swapping stations in China under the Huan Huan brand that also includes two other partners, scooter manufacturers Yadea and Dachangjiang. The location was not chosen randomly, as China is the largest two-wheel market in the world, with more than 300 million people choosing to get around using electric two-wheeled vehicles.
