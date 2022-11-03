autoevolution
LIVE COVERAGE:   2022 SEMA Show
Car video reviews:
 

Gogoro Brings Its Battery Swapping Stations to India, Teams Up With Zypp Electric

Home > News > Industry
3 Nov 2022, 14:26 UTC ·
Gogoro’s highly acclaimed battery swapping network is coming to India, as the Taiwanese company recently teamed up with Zypp Electric for carbon-free, last-mile deliveries in the country.
Gogoro Teams Up With Zypp Electric to Bring the Gogoro Battery Swapping Network to India 6 photos
Gogoro battery swapping systemGogoro battery swapping systemGogoro battery swapping systemGogoro scooterGogoro battery swapping system
Zypp Electric is based in India and has been around for more than five years, describing itself as a “leading tech-enabled EV-as-a-service-platform”. It delivers various types of items, from groceries to food, medicine, e-commerce packages, and more. Zypp and Gogoro plan to electrify last-mile delivery fleets via Gogoro’s battery swapping network. The ultimate goal is to transform urban transportation by introducing electric two-wheeled vehicles that are safe, reliable, and powered by Gogoro’s swappable batteries.

In the first phase of the joint project, the two companies will launch a battery swapping B2B pilot in Delhi, with this trial being scheduled to kick off next month. The Taiwan-based company explains that the B2B pilot will be deployed to multiple fleet operators to help them adopt sustainable energy and to support last-mile fulfillment, e-commerce, and hyper-local deliveries.

Gogoro boasts of having facilitated over 350 million battery swaps to date, with its platform enabling delivery operators to increase their efficiency. It also claims to power 95 percent of all electric scooters in Taiwan. On the market since 2011, the company aims to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed.

The ever-expanding Gogoro Network now includes over 11,000 GoStations in more than 2,240 locations, hosting approximately 370,000 battery swaps each day.

Gogoro continues to add new partners and locations to its list. For instance, last year, the company announced its intention to launch 80 swapping stations in China, under the Huan Huan brand, a joint venture between Gogoro, Yadea, and Dachangjiang. The Taiwanese company also arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel, this September, teaming up with two-wheeler distributor Metro Motor and with the gas and energy company Paz Group.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
gogoro India Delhi Gogoro Network battery swapping swapping station Zypp Electric partnership
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories