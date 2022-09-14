Gnome Homes' Yukon Teardrop Promises To Dominate Off-Road Living for Under $22K

The camper before us today has been dubbed the Yukon. Why pick a name like Yukon to describe a teardrop? Considering I don't work for Gnome Homes, it's rather tricky to figure out what was on their minds, but I feel it has a lot to do with this travel trailer's ability to go just about anywhere your vehicle can take you.
Now that we have some idea of what we're faced with let's dive into a brief daydream to help you feel what your life may be like with this mobile cave. Sure, you'll have to dish out $21,600 (€21,600 at current exchange rates), but once you do so, you may find yourself adding a few other features to the build. After all, galley utensils and some systems are not standard, and adding things like a cooktop and fridge/freezer will cost you.
Nonetheless, the Yukon's standard features aren't aimed at your ability to cook a meal; the features you'll find are designed to ensure the camper makes it to the top of that ridge, down in those marshlands, and even in the middle of the desert. As you're driving along, a welded and galvanized steel frame sits as the perfect base for the habitat above, but also the suspension system underneath.
the shell, radial tires, and the rest of what goes into this bugger, you're looking at a system that weighs 1,700 pounds (771 kilograms).
After driving for a few hours, and crossing terrains ranging from asphalt to dirt roads and grasslands, you finally reach that meadow you scoped out last season. It's time to stretch your legs, take in a deep breath of clean, fresh air, and start to stabilize your unit. Unhitch your truck or SUV, and prepare for the next couple of days.
Since your plans include lots of time spent outdoors, you open up the rear galley, unfurl the awning you added, and point your solar panels at the burning ball in the sky. No, you won't need a ladder, as those rugged fenders look like they'll handle your weight just fine. Because things like a charge controller, RV battery, LED lighting, and countless outlets are in place, the amount of attention you'll need to give your Yukon should be minimal before it's just how you like it.
want to venture into the colder months that follow.
At the end of the day, a camper designed to unlock a limitless lifestyle doesn't need to cost you an arm and a leg to own; if you know what basics you need and want, then you know you should explore the Yukon a tad further. After all, you never know where you might find yourself next year. Why not in a camper that says goodbye to traditional living?
Now that we have some idea of what we're faced with let's dive into a brief daydream to help you feel what your life may be like with this mobile cave. Sure, you'll have to dish out $21,600 (€21,600 at current exchange rates), but once you do so, you may find yourself adding a few other features to the build. After all, galley utensils and some systems are not standard, and adding things like a cooktop and fridge/freezer will cost you.
Nonetheless, the Yukon's standard features aren't aimed at your ability to cook a meal; the features you'll find are designed to ensure the camper makes it to the top of that ridge, down in those marshlands, and even in the middle of the desert. As you're driving along, a welded and galvanized steel frame sits as the perfect base for the habitat above, but also the suspension system underneath.
the shell, radial tires, and the rest of what goes into this bugger, you're looking at a system that weighs 1,700 pounds (771 kilograms).
After driving for a few hours, and crossing terrains ranging from asphalt to dirt roads and grasslands, you finally reach that meadow you scoped out last season. It's time to stretch your legs, take in a deep breath of clean, fresh air, and start to stabilize your unit. Unhitch your truck or SUV, and prepare for the next couple of days.
Since your plans include lots of time spent outdoors, you open up the rear galley, unfurl the awning you added, and point your solar panels at the burning ball in the sky. No, you won't need a ladder, as those rugged fenders look like they'll handle your weight just fine. Because things like a charge controller, RV battery, LED lighting, and countless outlets are in place, the amount of attention you'll need to give your Yukon should be minimal before it's just how you like it.
want to venture into the colder months that follow.
At the end of the day, a camper designed to unlock a limitless lifestyle doesn't need to cost you an arm and a leg to own; if you know what basics you need and want, then you know you should explore the Yukon a tad further. After all, you never know where you might find yourself next year. Why not in a camper that says goodbye to traditional living?