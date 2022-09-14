autoevolution
FEATURED:   autoevolution's V8 Month
Car video reviews:
 
Gnome Homes' Yukon Teardrop Promises To Dominate Off-Road Living for Under $22K
Before you take the first offer that runs across your device's screen, it helps to arm yourself with knowledge and information. This idea holds true for the RV and camper industry too. With this in mind, let's explore an off-road teardrop trailer that will strip you of around $22,000.

Gnome Homes' Yukon Teardrop Promises To Dominate Off-Road Living for Under $22K

Home > News > Coverstory
14 Sep 2022, 17:25 UTC ·
Yukon Travel TrailerYukon Travel TrailerYukon Travel TrailerYukon Travel TrailerYukon Travel Trailer ChassisYukon Travel Trailer ChassisYukon Travel TrailerYukon Travel Trailer GalleyYukon Travel Trailer Interior
The camper before us today has been dubbed the Yukon. Why pick a name like Yukon to describe a teardrop? Considering I don't work for Gnome Homes, it's rather tricky to figure out what was on their minds, but I feel it has a lot to do with this travel trailer's ability to go just about anywhere your vehicle can take you.

Now that we have some idea of what we're faced with let's dive into a brief daydream to help you feel what your life may be like with this mobile cave. Sure, you'll have to dish out $21,600 (€21,600 at current exchange rates), but once you do so, you may find yourself adding a few other features to the build. After all, galley utensils and some systems are not standard, and adding things like a cooktop and fridge/freezer will cost you.

Nonetheless, the Yukon's standard features aren't aimed at your ability to cook a meal; the features you'll find are designed to ensure the camper makes it to the top of that ridge, down in those marshlands, and even in the middle of the desert. As you're driving along, a welded and galvanized steel frame sits as the perfect base for the habitat above, but also the suspension system underneath.

Because this RV is equipped with a Timbren, 3,500-pound (1,588-kilogram) HD, axle-less suspension, off-road shouldn't be an issue, even if you happen to encounter some rock gardens or need to traverse a riverbed. A Max Coupler hitch and electric brakes are also standard. With the shell, radial tires, and the rest of what goes into this bugger, you're looking at a system that weighs 1,700 pounds (771 kilograms).

After driving for a few hours, and crossing terrains ranging from asphalt to dirt roads and grasslands, you finally reach that meadow you scoped out last season. It's time to stretch your legs, take in a deep breath of clean, fresh air, and start to stabilize your unit. Unhitch your truck or SUV, and prepare for the next couple of days.

Since your plans include lots of time spent outdoors, you open up the rear galley, unfurl the awning you added, and point your solar panels at the burning ball in the sky. No, you won't need a ladder, as those rugged fenders look like they'll handle your weight just fine. Because things like a charge controller, RV battery, LED lighting, and countless outlets are in place, the amount of attention you'll need to give your Yukon should be minimal before it's just how you like it.

I'm the kind of person who likes things as simple as possible, so I'd add an outdoor shower, portable toilet, galley utensils, and those solar panels. Besides that, this bugger seems to have all the basics I need to explore the wild world. My only question is about the insulation that may be hiding under that aluminum skin; it's an essential component to explore if you want to venture into the colder months that follow.

At the end of the day, a camper designed to unlock a limitless lifestyle doesn't need to cost you an arm and a leg to own; if you know what basics you need and want, then you know you should explore the Yukon a tad further. After all, you never know where you might find yourself next year. Why not in a camper that says goodbye to traditional living?

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
Images in the gallery showcase an array of custom Yukon interiors and exteriors.

Camper off-road off-grid Lifestyle affordable mobile living travel trailer
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories