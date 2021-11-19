GMW Taskman Electric Three-Wheeler Makes Its U.S. Debut, Comes With Swappable Batteries

In an era in which we struggle to find cleaner and more efficient mobility solutions, less is more, and that’s exactly what Biliti Electric delivers with its GMW Taskman electric three-wheeler. The compact tuktuk just made its North American debut at the AutoMobility event in Los Angeles.
Good looks might not be the strongest selling point of this comically-looking vehicle, but it compensates through being practical and reliable. Priced at $8,000, as reported by TechCrunch, the Taskman three-wheeler was designed for commercial last-mile deliveries and boasts a range of 110 miles (177 km). It has a payload capacity of up to 1,500 lb (680 kg).
One of its most notable features is the SmartSwapp technology that allows you to instantly swap the battery when it runs out of juice, in the quickest, most convenient way. Biliti Electric claims the Taskman is the first electric three-wheeler designed with a modular battery swapping system. This solution takes away range anxiety, saves you from prolonged charging times, and increases productivity by using the same vehicle, as explained by the company.
This swappable battery solution has become a popular one with electric scooters and we’ve seen it implemented already by Taiwan-based manufacturer Gogoro, which launched its battery swapping system for e-scooters in China last month, under its Huan Huan brand (a joint venture between Gogoro and two-wheeler makers Yadea and Dachangjiang).
Back to our GMW Taskman, it comes with a mobile app that, among others, directs drivers toward the closest SmartSwapp station based on their locations.
While the Taskman might be new on the North American market, it has already been tested in several other places on the globe, with companies such as Amazon, Walmart, IKEA, Zomato, being just a few examples of those who already had the opportunity to put the vehicle to good use.
