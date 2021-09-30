GM’s Super Cruise Not Coming to 2022 Cadillac Escalade Initially Due To Chip Shortage

GM’s Super Cruise semi-autonomous driver assist system will reportedly not be available on the 2022 Cadillac Escalade at the start of production due to the current global chip shortage, which is beginning to be a real drag, not just for the automotive sector but pretty much all industries.
After reporting that Super Cruise will remain a free-flow option on each trim level of the 2022 Escalade, GM Authority has now learned that GM’s advanced driver assist system won’t actually be available as production kicks off for the 2022 model year iteration of the luxury SUV. Furthermore, it’s unclear when it will once again become available, given the current situation.
Initially launched in the 2018 Cadillac CT6, Super Cruise is now offered on the CT5 and CT4 sedans and is operational on 200,000 miles of (compatible) roads. The semi-autonomous system will also be available on the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2022 GMC Hummer EV and the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500.
Super Cruise can be enabled during extended highway driving on certain North American roads (in both the U.S. and Canada) and features Level 2 autonomous systems that use visual cameras, LiDAR mapping, GPS and radar to steer, brake and accelerate the vehicle with zero input from the driver.
As for the 2022 Escalade, it does feature a few tiny changes compared to the 2021 model year SUV, such as the deletion of Shadow Metallic and Dark Mocha Metallic exterior paint colors. Instead, you now get Mahogany Metallic, Galactic Gray Metallic and Wilder Metallic.
The 2022 Escalade will also feature Buckle To Drive, which is a system that doesn’t allow you to shift the vehicle out of Park unless you’ve first put on your seat belt – although this only works when the vehicle is in Teen Driver mode. Still, if the seat belt isn’t buckled, the system won’t allow you to put the car into Drive or Reverse for up to 20 seconds.
