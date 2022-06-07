GMC Yukon Grand Sport Looks Digitally Ready to Bring the Typhoon Legacy Back

At the onset of the great 1990s (sometimes considered the best decade ever, because of peace, prosperity, and the Internet), General Motors allowed GMC to arrive faster on the market with its full-size Jimmy replacement, the mighty Yukon.
Meanwhile, Chevrolet ended the K5 Blazer legend three years later, in 1994, but that is another GMT400 story. This time around, we are here to discuss the GMC representative, courtesy of Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who has decided to abandon the vintage or modern pickup dreams and imagine a feisty old-school SUV.
This pixel master has been entrenched in a wide-encompassing pickup truck series that imagined various Single or Extended Cab ideas that never were – both from a model as well as a brand standpoint, and irrespective of their age. Now, in between those and a passenger car break to play a little with the new Buick Wildcat Concept, the CGI expert has returned to his biggest love: “photoshop’d 80s & 90s classics.”
So, what we have here is a GMT400-based GMC Yukon two-door dubbed as the Grand Sport and flaunting the potential restomod look that would make it entirely worthy of a GMC Typhoon legacy, according to the channel’s fans. However, the author does not give any hints about its intended use, so everything beyond the obvious design details needs to be treated as pure speculation on our behalf.
At least, the style is polished and menacing, thanks to the all-black attire and a few crimson details that bode well for the vintage-modern atmosphere. For sure, this SUV is not completely old-school anymore, and instead flaunts vintage looks mixed with contemporary attire, such as the lowered suspension setup or the humongous, matching-black aftermarket wheels.
There is just one lingering mystery that we would love to see solved, though. What could reside under the hood to make everyone happy? Perhaps a ZZ632 from Chevy Performance might do the 1,004-hp V8 trick?
